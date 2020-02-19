When is Russian Doll season 2 released? What’s going to happen?

Ready to do it all over again? Netflix’s Russian Doll is looping back around for another season, starring co-creator Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black) as a video game programmer stuck in a time loop, repeatedly waking up and dying on her 36th birthday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second season of Russian Doll…

When is Russian Doll season two released on Netflix?

The show’s renewal was announced in June 2019, but there’s been no word yet on what the release date will be.

Someone’s pretty happy about it though…

Is there a trailer for Russian Doll season two?

Not yet, but Netflix has released a (very repetitive, naturally) video announcing the show’s renewal for a second season.

What happened in Russian Doll season one?

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Russian Doll season one*

Nadia Vulvokov is an independent and embittered software engineer who dies at her 36th birthday party, before waking up and reliving the night all over again (always with a shout of “Sweet birthday baby!” from loyal friend Maxine, played by Greta Lee).

Forced to solve the existential puzzle she’s presented with, Nadia at first thinks that she’s being haunted (or on a really bad trip), until she meets Alan (Charlie Barnett), a man who died by suicide on the same night, and who’s also reliving it.

Nadia soon realises that they’re stuck in a kind of video game reality, where the original night when they both died serves as a jumping-off point. As objects and people begin to disappear as the nights continue, she and Alan discover that they need to fix the broken aspect of themselves (for Nadia it’s her guilt over her mother’s death, for Alan it’s the realisation that his girlfriend’s infidelity was partly caused by his own actions).

The pair then wake up back on the original night — but in separate realities, and in each, the other person doesn’t remember the shared experience. Using their newfound knowledge of one another, Alan and Nadia both set out to save each other’s lives.

Who is in the cast of Russian Doll season 2?

Rebecca Henderson, Greta Lee and Charlie Barnett in Russian Doll

Very little is currently known about how Russian Doll season two will play out but given how we left things, it seems safe to assume that Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne – who plays central character Nadia –and her fellow traveller in time loops Alan, played by Chicago Fire’s Charlie Barnett, will both be involved.

We’ll be posting any confirmation of other cast here as we get it but we’d be pretty disappointed if we didn’t get another chance to meet Nadia’s friends Maxine (Greta Lee) and Lizzy (Rebecca Henderson).

And if Nadia’s past continues to haunt her as it did in season one, it also feels like there’s a good chance we haven’t seen the last of her mum Lenora Vulvokov, played by Chloë Sevigny.

What’s going to happen in Russian Doll season 2?

We’ll be honest, co-creators Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler are currently remaining pretty tight-lipped about what the plot of season two might be – after all watching Nadia’s weird and wonderful world unfold is part of the fun – but they have said that they’ve always seen it as having a three-season arc, and they talk a bit more about that here…