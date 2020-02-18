Is Will Byers gay? Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp weighs in on the speculation

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has weighed in on fan speculation that his character, Will Byers, is gay.

Speculation about Will’s sexuality has been around since season one, and in season three it appeared that Will’s friend Mike confirmed rumours when he stated: “It’s not my fault you [Will] don’t like girls.”

However, Schnapp has said that “nothing is set in stone” for the character, noting that Will’s long stint in the Upside Down could also mean that he’s not as grown-up as his Hawkins peers or ready for romantic relationships.

“Some people perceive it as Will could be gay, asexual or whatever,” Schnapp told The Hollywood Reporter. “Or, like how I see it, he was stuck in the Upside Down, and he was away for so long that all of his friends started growing up while he was in this other world.”

He continued: “When he came back, everyone was all grown up, and he was still a little kid who still wanted to do little kid things like play D&D [Dungeons and Dragons]. He wasn’t ready to face this maturity and get into relationships. So, I think that’s what Will is going through right now.”

The actor also said he had “read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can’t wait to see where they go with the rest of the season.”

Judging by the season four teaser that was released on Valentine’s Day, we know Russia is definitely on the cards.

Stranger Things season 1-3 are currently on Netflix.