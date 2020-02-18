Accessibility Links

Overwatch and Diablo animated TV shows are on the way

The shows will be the latest in a trend of video game adaptations

Overwatch

Popular video games Overwatch and Diablo will both be getting the animation treatment, with TV series set to air in the near future.

Nick van Dyke, the head of Activision Blizzard (which created both series) updated his LinkenIn page to include new details about both upcoming shows, revealing that Overwatch has been “developed and sold,” reportedly to Netflix, while the Diablo series is in pre-production for Netflix and uses an “anime style” for the animation.

The announcement follows on from Netflix’s popular television adaptation of Castlevania, based on the video game series of the same name, while last year marked the release of the streaming giant’s The Witcher season one. Coincidentally, Netflix will also be releasing an animated Witcher movie helmed by the series creator Lauren Hissrich.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher

Although the fantasy show, which stars Henry Cavill, is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, most viewers’ first introduction to the show’s characters and plot details will have been through the trilogy of video games that the books inspired.

It’s not yet known when the animated adaptations of Overwatch or Diablo will air, but it seems likely that they’ll air either later this year or in 2021.

