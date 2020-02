The Letter for the King on Netflix: When is it released, and what is it about?

A coming of age story with a mystical twist unfolding in a Medieval kingdom, Netflix’s latest fantasy adaptation, The Letter for the King is based on the bestselling Dutch novel of the name by Tonke Dragt and has all the ingredients to be another hit for the streaming service.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the series

What is The Letter for the King about?

Following the magnificent success of The Witcher, Netflix will expand its fantasy outfit with this new series – though The Letter for the King is quite different to the adventures of Geralt of Rivia.

The story follows a young knight, Tiuri (Amir Wilson) on an epic adventure to fulfil a promise.

A ruthless prince threatens to plunge the world into eternal darkness, so Tiuri embarks on a perilous task to deliver a letter to the King. He travels across treacherous terrain to fulfil his quest which is the last salvation of the doomed kingdom.

The series looks to bring together all the mysticism and fantasy of classics such as The Sword in the Stone, alongside the darker characters and scenery of The Lord of the Rings.

With Tiuri’s journey taking him across the kingdom, this is a true coming of age tale. He discovers a prophecy, foretelling his fate as the defeater of the prince and saviour of realm. Will he learn what it takes to become a leader and true knight?

Where can I watch The Letter For The King?

The new series will be available on Netflix.

When is The Letter for The King out on Netflix?

CONFIRMED: the six hour-long episodes will land on Netflix on 20th March 2020.

Who will be in the cast?

Alongside Wilson – known for playing Will in His Dark Materials – is a cast who’ve also made previous appearances in fantasy genre fre.

David Wenham plays Sir Tiuri the Valiant; Wenham has previously mastered the art of fantasy fiction in Lord of the Rings. Omid Djalili is Sir Fantumar, and has also been in His Dark Materials. Peter Ferdinando is cast as Jaro, his experience in similar narratives in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Also, Ruby Serkis (daughter of Lord of the Rings veteran Andy) will be Lavinia, having previously performed alongside Nicholas Cage in the film National Treasure.

Co-directors Felix Thompson and Alex Holmes are behind the camera.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for The Letter for The King?

Netflix released an official teaser in February 2020.