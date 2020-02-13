After Life season two release date confirmed

Comedian and writer Ricky Gervais has unveiled the release date of the highly-anticipated second season of comedy After Life: 24th April 2020.

The Netflix series will return with six new episodes, revisiting the picturesque fictitious town of Tambury, and local news journalist Tony (Ricky Gervais), a man grieving for his late wife.

After Life returns on 24 April. Yes, the dog will be back! @rickygervais, too. But the dog!! pic.twitter.com/75wIb96KSr — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 13, 2020

The actor had previously teased the release date on Twitter on Thursday morning.

I’ll have the #AfterLife2 release date for you by the end of today! pic.twitter.com/hqTi5miHTa — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 13, 2020

While the end of the first season appeared to see the suicidal Tony find the will to live, the second season will follow Gervais’s protagonist trying to be a better friend to his nearest and dearest – especially when the Tambury Gazette threatens to close. However, will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?

Once again returning to the brutally honest comedy is Penelope Wilton (Doctor Who), David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones) and Ashley Jensen (Extras).

Also starring is Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek) and Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her).

The first series of After Life is available to stream on Netflix.