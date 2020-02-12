Accessibility Links

  Exclusive: Andy Serkis role and release date revealed for Netflix fantasy series The Letter for the King

Exclusive: Andy Serkis role and release date revealed for Netflix fantasy series The Letter for the King

Serkis will appear alongside his daughter Ruby in the drama, also starring His Dark Materials' Amir Wilson

Andy Serkis in a Letter for the King

Andy Serkis will appear in upcoming Netflix fantasy series The Letter for the King opposite his actress daughter Ruby, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

BAFTA winner Serkis (The Lord of the Rings, the Planet of the Apes series) will play Mayor Mistrinaut on the show, with Ruby having previously been announced to be playing the character of Lavinia.

A first official teaser for the series, also starring His Dark Materials’ Amir Wilson, has also revealed when the show will launch on Netflix…

The Letter for the King is the story of a ruthless prince who threatens to cast the world into darkness, when a young knight in training named Tiuri (Wilson) embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king.

Along the way, he unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a magical prophecy foretelling the rise of a hero who can defeat the prince and restore peace. If he’s going to survive the journey, Tiuri will have to learn what it means to be a true knight — and a true leader.

First-look images of Serkis in the series, appearing opposite his real-life daughter, have also been released.

Andy Serkis in The Letter for the King
Netflix
The Letter for the King is based on the best-selling novel of the same name and also stars Thaddea Graham and Gijs Blom. The serie swas written by Will Davies (How To Train Your Dragon, Johnny English, Puss in Boots) who also serves as executive producer.

