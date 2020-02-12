Gugu Mbatha-Raw joins Marvel’s Loki series on Disney+

Gugu Mbatha-Raw has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Loki series on Disney+, which sees the return of Thor’s devious brother in his own starring vehicle.

Tom Hiddleston has portrayed Loki since 2011’s Thor, reprising the role in several features since, including recent hits Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

Mbatha-Raw has previously starred in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, fantasy adventure A Wrinkle in Time, and glossy drama The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

The highly-anticipated Loki series was teased at the Super Bowl last week with a short clip appearing to show the title character working for the Time Variance Authority.

The fictional organisation appears in Marvel Comics and monitors the universe’s various parallel time streams – a major plot point in last year’s Avengers: Endgame.

Given the secretive nature of Marvel projects, we’re unlikely to know who Mbatha-Raw will play for some time but fans will no doubt speculate.

One notable character associated with Loki – who has long been rumoured for the MCU – is Enchantress, a sorceress and one of Thor’s most famous enemies.

American comedy star Owen Wilson has also recently joined the series in an undisclosed role.

Other Marvel shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision will be released later this year.

Loki is scheduled for release on Disney+ in 2021