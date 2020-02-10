Netflix February 2020 new releases – TV and film this month

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is one of Netflix’s most popular original movies to date, and the sequel to the teen romcom (titled To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You) is a highlight of the streaming platform’s slate for February, arriving just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement

We also see a whole host of new shows making their debuts during the month, including coming-of-age sci-fi show I Am Not Okay with This and comic book adaptation Locke & Key, while Narcos: Mexico and Altered Carbon return for long-awaited second seasons.

And in a real treat for fans of animation, Netflix will bring viewers a number of films from the Studio Ghibli catalogue – including Kiki’s Delivery Service and My Neighbour Totoro – the first batch of a series from the legendary Japanese studio joining the service.

Saturday 1st February

Clueless 1995 American coming-of-age teen comedy film loosely based on Jane Austen’s classic novel Emma. Watch on Netflix

For Keeps 1988 coming-of-age comedy about a teen pregnancy, starring Mollie Ringwald. Watch on Netflix

Hush A deaf writer retreats into the woods to live a solitary life and is confronted by a masked figure in this slasher film. Watch on Netflix

In This Corner of the World Anime drama following a woman who lives through wartime Hiroshima and is married off to a man she barely knows. Watch on Netflix

Kiki’s Delivery Service Studio Ghibli classic about a 13-year-old who moves to a seaside town with her talking cat Jiji. Watch on Netflix

Laputa: Castle in the Sky Studio Ghibli’s first film follows young orphan Sheeta and her kidnapper Colonel Muska, whose plane is attacked by a gang of air pirates. Watch on Netflix

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season two Second series (in two parts) of the French kids’ show about superheroes. Watch on Netflix

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Film based on the popular manga, set between the second and third series of the anime series. Watch on Netflix

My Life Michael Keaton and Nicole Kidman star in this melodrama movie about a man who is diagnosed with terminal cancer and makes tapes for his unborn son. Watch on Netflix

My Neighbor Totoro Two children befriend a giant rabbit-like creature after they move to a new house in one of studio Ghibli’s most beloved films. Watch on Netflix

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl Anime about a young girl who embarks on a long night of partying and interacts with an increasingly eccentric cast of characters. Watch on Netflix

Ocean Waves Anime television film based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Saeko Himuro. Watch on Netflix

Only Yesterday Studio Ghibli film that follows an unmarried career woman Taeko Okajima as she takes her first extended trip outside her native Tokyo. Watch on Netflix

Porco Rosso An Italian First World War ex-fighter ace who has been transformed into an anthropomorphic pig. Watch on Netflix

The Promise Historical drama film about a love triangle that develops immediately prior to the Armenian genocide, starring French-Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon, Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale. Watch on Netflix

Rango Animated Western comedy film about a pet chameleon who aspires to be a hero. Watch on Netflix

Tales from Earthsea A powerful wizard named Sparrowhawk who seeks the source of his world’s imbalance in another Studio Ghibli film. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 2nd February

Lady Bird Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy starring Saoirse Ronan as an artistically inclined senior-year student. Watch on Netflix

Monday 3rd February

Team Kaylie part three The third instalment of the comedy about a famous 19-year-old billionaire. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 4th February

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! The American stand-up tackles body image and social media among other topics in a new stand-up special. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 5th February

The Pharmacist (Limited Series) Documentary series about a pharmacist in Louisiana who attempts to expose the corruption behind the opioid crisis following the death of his son. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 6th February

Cagaster of an Insect Cage season one Original anime series set 30 years after a disease had turned much of the population into carnivorous insects. Watch on Netflix

Friday 7th February

Dragons: Rescue Riders season two A second series for the spin-off show from the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Watch on Netflix

Horse Girl Netflix Original: a socially awkward woman with a fondness for arts and crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her waking life. Watch on Netflix

Locke & Key season one Based on a popular comic book series, this sees three siblings move into a house filled with reality-bending keys after their father is murdered. Watch on Netflix

My Holo Love season one Korean language series following a lonely woman who forms a connection with a human-like hologram. Watch on Netflix

Trainwreck Amy Schumer stars in a film she wrote about a magazine writer who is made to believe that relationships and marriages hold no value. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 9 th February

Peter Rabbit 2017 film adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s beloved children’s books starring James Corden as the titular bunny. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 12th February

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You Sequel to the 2018 romcom smash, with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo among those reprising their roles

Thursday 13 th February

Dragon Quest: Your Story Japanese anime film based on the Dragon Quest series of video games

Love Is Blind season one New reality show in which single men and women look for love and get engaged all before meeting in person

Narcos: Mexico season two Second season of the companion series focusing on drug cartels and the illegal drug trade in Mexico

Friday 14th February

The BFG Steven Spielberg’s 2017 adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, with Mark Rylance starring as the eponymous giant

Cable Girls season five: part one The first part of the final season of Netflix’s Spanish period drama set in a ’20s telecommunications company

Isi & Ossi German language film about a billionaire’s daughter who fakes a relationship with a cash-strapped boxer

Sunday 16 th February

Proud Mary A hit woman working for an organised crime family in Boston has her life turned around when she meets a young boy

Friday 21st February

Gentefied season one Three Latin cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat

Monday 24th February

Better Call Saul season five The first episode of the penultimate season of the Breaking Bad spin-off. Subsequent episodes released weekly

Wednesday 26th February

I Am Not Okay with This season one A teen navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers

Thursday 27th February

Altered Carbon season two Long-awaited second run for the cyberpunk series based on the 2002 novel of the same title

Followers season one Netflix’s first Japanese live-action series following an aspiring actress who hits it big thanks to a candid Instagram

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution The 22nd instalment in the Pokémon film series and a CGI remake of the first film

Friday 28th February

All the Bright Places Two teens struggling with emotional scars change each other’s lives in this film based on the best-selling novel

F1: Drive to Survive season two Second season of the documentary series focusing on the sport of Formula 1

Advertisement

Queen Sono season one South African drama about a secret agent who fights crime while dealing with crises in her personal life