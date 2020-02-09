When is the Loki TV series released on Disney+? What’s it about?

Tom Hiddleston is set to return to the MCU as Asgardian miscreant Loki in a new miniseries on streaming service Disney+.

The series, like the rest of the post-Endgame Marvel properties, is shrouded in secrecy, but Marvel boss Kevin Feige and co have dropped a few hints along the way as to what we can expect.

Interestingly, Rick and Morty’s Michael Waldron has signed on as head writer with Sex Education’s Kate Herron on directing duties, so it could move in an entirely different direction to anything we’ve seen before in the Marvel universe.

Find out everything we know about the series below.

When is Loki released on Disney+?

It was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that Loki will be released in Spring 2021, so we’ve got a bit of a wait before the series’ debut.

At the same panel we did get a look at the new series’ logo, however, displaying the God of Mischief’s clear love of fonts.

What is going to happen in the Loki streaming series?

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel supremo Kevin Feige confirmed that the series would follow the younger Loki who escaped during the time-travel segment of Avengers: Endgame, following the death of the older “prime” Loki in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I got asked more than any other question after Endgame, ‘where did Loki go, what happened to Loki?'” Feige told the crowd. “This series will tell you what happened to Loki right after that.”

“You guys saw [the original] Avengers, right?” Hiddleston added. “So he’s still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk smashed. So there’s a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen.

“Kevin has generously shown me what his plans are – I can’t tell you any of them – but it is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I think I’ve ever come across. This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Back in February 2019, The Hollywood Reporter suggested that the show “will follow Loki as the trickster and shape-shifter pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events”.

A picture from Kevin Feige’s Disney+ presentation appeared to confirm this. It featured a blurry image of Tom Hiddleston standing in what looks like 1970s USA, in front of a billboard advertising Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. This would position the series (at least a portion of it) in 1975.

That would tie in with Hiddleston’s vague tease to The Hollywood Reporter that Loki would be “a new departure… but I can’t explain why.”

Following the release of a 30-second clip during the Super Bowl, eagle-eyed fans noticed the God of Mischief was wearing a costume which references the Time Variance Authority – an organisation from the Marvel comics in charge of monitoring the universe’s different alternate timelines and keeping them in check.

In August, Hiddleston suggested “there’ll be humour” in the series from Rick and Morty writer Waldron. “It’s funny… but it’s the [old] Loki. That’s where he starts… he’s in a whole other set of challenges.”

He also revealed (via MTV) that Loki will “come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen” – ooh! For now, it looks like Hiddleston’s most formidable opponent is prep for the role, however. The actor posted a video on his Instagram jumping through the air with, well, mixed results.

Who is in the Loki cast?

While Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the god of mischief, it’s been announced Flowers star Sophia Di Martino has joined the show’s cast. In what role? We not yet sure, but some have speculated that she could play a female incarnation of the titular mischief-maker.

Another addition to the Marvel universe is American comedy star Owen Wilson, who has officially joined the Loki series in an undisclosed role.

Is there a trailer?

Sort of. For its Super Bowl spot, Marvel Studios released a 30-second clip with glimpses at what’s in store for its upcoming Dinsey+ series, including The Falcon and the Winter Solider and WandaVision.