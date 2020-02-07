Netflix release dates 2020: all the major upcoming TV shows and films revealed

New year, new Netflix: building on its extensive library, the streaming giant is set to add even more exciting film and TV shows to its platform.

Advertisement

From the return of BoJack Horseman, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Sex Education, to brand-new big-screen thrillers such as A Fall from Grace and new shows such as cult drama Messiah, here’s our guide to everything big expected from Netflix in 2020…

January

1st January

Messiah New thriller about a man who builds a huge fanbase of people who believe he is a divine messiah figure, but in the process becomes a threat to international security. Watch on Netflix

Spinning Out Kaya Scodelario (Effie from Skins) and January Jones star in this new Netflix ice skating drama. Watch on Netflix

3rd January

Anne with an E: season 3 The third and final season of this latest adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel: Anne of Green Gables. Watch on Netflix

8th January

Cheer Documentary series from the makers of Last Chance U, following the Navarro College cheerleaders as they prepare for the National Championships. Watch on Netflix

10th January

AJ and the Queen New series starring RuPaul as a drag queen who teams up with a tough 11-year-old girl to recoup the savings that were stolen from her. Watch on Netflix

15th January

Grace and Frankie: season 6 Long-running comedy series starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, following two women who are forced to live together after their husbands fall in love with each other. Watch on Netflix

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

17th January

Ares Psychological horror series hailing from The Netherlands, where two friends are seduced by wealth and power only to find themselves trapped somewhere demonic. Watch on Netflix

A Fall from Grace Thriller written and directed by Tyler Perry, in which a woman finds herself in trouble after a new romantic partner proves dangerous. Watch on Netflix

Sex Education: season 2 The critically acclaimed comedy-drama returns to continue the story of Otis, a teenager who sets up a sex clinic at his school, as well as his classmates Maeve, Ola, Adam and Eric. Watch on Netflix

24th January

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3 The supernatural series following a teenage witch returns, as Sabrina prepares to enter hell in order to save her boyfriend Nick. Watch on Netflix

????gimme an H! gimme an E! gimme an L! gimme another L!???? what's that spell? ???? pic.twitter.com/GMqCtbGpm9 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) January 8, 2020

The Ranch: season 4 (part 8) The final outing of the Colorado ranch sitcom, starring Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger and Elisha Cuthbert. Watch on Netflix

29th January

Next in Fashion Queer Eye’s Tan France teams up with Alexa Chung to host a competition to discover the next big name in fashion. Watch on Netflix

Night on Earth A brand-new natural history series focusing on the wonders of the nocturnal world, filmed with ground-breaking technology. Watch on Netflix

30th January

The Stranger Eight-part psychological thriller starring The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage, based on Harlan Coben’s novel. Watch on Netflix

31st January

Bojack Horseman: season 6 – part 2 This adult animated series starring Will Arnett as an alcoholic horse/movie star is coming to a close. If previous episodes are anything to go by, expect a moving finale. Watch on Netflix

Miss Americana: Taylor Swift Documentary about the US pop sensation. Watch on Netflix

Uncut Gems Adam Sandler plays a jeweller with a gambling addiction in this crime thriller, which comes from directing duo The Safdie Brothers (Good Time). Watch on Netflix

February

7th February

Locke & Key This new series is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novels by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King), taking place in a mysterious house where unlocking doors grants magical abilities. Watch on Netflix

12th February

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You Sequel to the immensely popular 2018 teen rom-com starring Noah Centineo and Lana Condor

13th February

Narcos: Mexico: season 2 The drug-fuelled drama following real-life narco Felix Gallardo will return to screens once more

Catch him if you can. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/OpScR1Et9h — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) December 17, 2019

24th February

Better Call Saul: season 5 The final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off will begin its weekly release schedule, ending the story of television’s resident seedy lawyer Saul Goodman

28th February

All the Bright Places Elle Fanning stars in this adaptation of Jennifer Niven’s novel in which two teenagers wish to escape from small-town Indiana

27th March

Ozark season 3 Jason Bateman’s dark turn as financial-planner-turned-drugs-lord Marty Byrde will return in a third season

Ozark season 3 is coming on 27 March. That's in *does maths* 79 days. pic.twitter.com/8ghrSASwbT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 8, 2020

3rd April

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel): season 4 The hugely popular Spanish crime drama is back

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist returns with Part 4 on April 3 pic.twitter.com/wIbepk4tyo — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 8, 2019

Also expected to arrive on Netflix in 2020…

After Life season 2 We can expect the second run of Ricky Gervais’s dark and heart-warming comedy to land in spring 2020

to celebrate the news of season 2 here's @rickygervais and the cast of After Life pissing about aka the season 1 bloopers pic.twitter.com/uTuUxPdvzX — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 3, 2019

The Boys in the Band Following a successful Broadway revival in 2018, the 1968 play is adapted for screen with many of its stage cast reprising their roles – including The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons

Altered Carbon season 2 – The sci-fi series follows a future world where humans have become immortal thanks to technology that allows their consciousness to transfer from one body (or sleeve, as they’re called) to the next. Season one star Joel Kinnaman is set to be replaced by Captain America actor Anthony Mackie

Bridgerton – The drama will portray the romance novels of Julia Quinn, which revolve around a well-to-do family in Regency-era London

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 NYPD’s 99th police department will return once again to as solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time

Cursed Based on the forthcoming illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, this new take on the Arthurian legend follows teen heroine Nimue

David Attenborough: a Life on Our Planet The celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen

The Devil All the Time A psychological thriller set in 1960s Ohio, the latest film from Antonio Campos follows a collection of disturbed people coming to terms with the damages of The Second World War. The impressive ensemble cast boasts Riley Keogh, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland among its stars

Disenchantment Part 3 Matt Groening’s medieval adventure story will return for a third run

The Dig An impressive cast – including Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James – star in this drama about a widow who finds hidden riches on her property

Elite season 3 Viewers can return to Las Encinas soon, the Spanish school thriller set to return in 2020

The End of the F***ing World season 2 Having already aired on Channel 4 to critical acclaim, the dark comedy-drama will soon land on Netflix

The English Game Any idea of how football actually started? You will do after watching this sport-centred drama, penned by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Eurovision Will Ferrell comedy that pokes fun at the Eurovision Song Contest, as two Icelandic singers are given the chance to represent their country

Good Girls season 3 The comedy-drama about three moms-turned-criminals is set to return for a third run

The Haunting of Bly Manor An all-new story from the creators of Hill House, the show will focus on an entirely new family – and haunting

Horse Girl Co-written by and starring GLOW’s Alison Brie, Horse Girl follows a socially awkward arts and crafts store employee unable to distinguish the logic of her dreams from reality

Jingle Jangle A Christmas musical about a toymaker and his granddaughter who construct a magical invention with potentially life-changing consequences

The Last Thing He Wanted Dee Rees follows the excellent Mudbound with a second Netflix film, this time a political thriller about a journalist who stops her coverage of the 1984 presidential election to care for her father. The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe and Ben Affleck

The Old Guard Comic-book adaptation from Gina Prince-Blythewood that follows a captain leading a small group of soldiers working as mercenaries through the ages

Queer Eye season 5 After venturing to Japan, the fab five are back for a full series set in Philadelphia.

The Prom Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy makes his first feature film for Netflix, based on the popular Broadway musical of the same name

Rebecca High Rise director Ben Wheatley provides his take on the classic Daphne du Maurier thriller, with a cast including Lily James and Armie Hammer

Space Force A comedy created by The Office US stars Greg Daniels and Steve Carrell, Space Force will follow a group of people tasked to establish the sixth branch of the US armed services, Space Force

The Umbrella Academy season 2 The dysfunctional family of superheroes will return after an explosive first season cliffhanger

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in this special choose-your-own-adventure episode

Welcome to Sudden Death A remake of the 1995 Jean-Claude Van Damme terrorist thriller with Michael Jai White in the lead role

The Willoughbys Animated feature based on Lois Lowery’s children book of the same name. Ricky Gervais and Maya Rudolph are amongst those lending their voices to the film

Advertisement

Wonderland New mystery film from Peter Berg (Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor) based on a novel by Ace Atkins. Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke and Alan Arkin star