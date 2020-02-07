The best TV shows to watch on Netflix
From original series like Stranger Things and The Crown to TV favourites such as Sherlock, Doctor Who, Friends and more, check out the all-time best series currently streaming on Netflix
Looking for your next TV obsession? Then you’ve come to the right place.
Netflix is adding new original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so here’s our pick of some of the best television series on the streaming service right now.
Who knows? Your latest binge-watch could be here.
- Netflix release dates 2020: all the major upcoming TV shows and films revealed
- New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
- Immerse yourself in the intrigue with Game of Thrones and The New Pope on NOW TV [Watch now] (sponsored link)
Updated 7th February 2020
Mad Men
Mad Men oozes mid-century cool. The drama series about a 1960s New York advertising agency stars Jon Hamm as the charismatic and mysterious Don Draper and was must-watch television when it launched in 2007. Stylish and sexy, Mad Men set real-world trends as it enraptured audiences with its complex characters, wit and engaging, slow-burn storylines. All seven seasons are available on Netflix, so pour yourself a drink, sit back, and relax…
- Jon Hamm reckons Don Draper would be “six feet under” by now
- Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks: British TV is full of strong female characters
- More on Mad Men
Narcos
This is a spectacular Netflix series, too often unfairly written off as a successor to Breaking Bad. The story, based on real events, follows the never-ending game of cat and mouse between drug king Pablo Escobar, the Colombian authorities and the DEA. Season three reset, turning its attention to the new drug lords on the block the Cali Cartel. From there the anthology continues on to Mexico. Each piece of the puzzle makes the whole all the more assured. Watch on Netflix
- Narcos: Mexico season two – out soon
- Narcos: meet the real DEA agents who were on the trail of Pablo Escobar
- Who are the Guadalajara cartel? The real history behind Narcos: Mexico
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
There’s a whole lot of heart to this silly yet surprisingly sharp workplace sitcom set in a New York City police precinct. The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta, the star detective on a team filled with exquisitely drawn characters. But the show’s secret weapon is Andre Braugher – the former drama actor plays the overly serious Captain Raymond Holt with unrivalled deadpan. Watch on Netflix
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine saved from cancellation after massive fan uproar
- When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 coming to the UK?
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets early renewal for season eight
The Good Place
NBC’s high-concept philosi-sitcom cannot be talked up enough – it has carved out a new mould that hasn’t been seen in a network sitcom since Seinfeld changed the game back in the 1990s. The series follows the lives of four individuals who have landed themselves in some sort of secular after-life, except one of them (Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop) is there by mistake. A series of twist and turns throughout the first season prelude a massive shake-up in season two, which consistently leaves the audience wondering where on earth it can go next. Season three somehow repeats the feat, brilliantly – and have the tissues ready for the final ever episode, available now. Watch on Netflix
Unbelievable
This hard-hitting true crime drama is an enraging look at the police blunders that facilitated a serial rapist, featuring brilliant performances from Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. Watch on Netflix
- Netflix’s Unbelievable review: an enraging look at the real-life police blunders that facilitated a serial rapist
Black Mirror
It began as a Channel 4 shot in the dark, but Charlie Brooker‘s drama quickly became one of the most bleakly gripping series on TV. Then Netflix jumped in – because clearly a dystopian vision of the future where technology has taken over our lives is just the thing to show on a service specifically designed to keep you watching your screen for hours on end…
The fifth season features some of its most ambitious and gripping tales to date. Three new stories dropped in June 2019, with brilliant performances from Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie. Watch on Netflix
Russian Doll
Netflix’s eight-part series follows chain-smoking New Yorker Nadia, as she weaves her way through a mysterious time loop that sees her celebrating her 36th birthday – and then dying. Over and over and over again. Co-created by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, this is no Groundhog Day rehash. With a New York sass all of its own and a high concept pay-off, it’s oh-so surreally satisfying. Watch on Netflix