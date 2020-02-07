When is Anne with an E season 3 on Netflix?

Fans are already heartbroken at the surprise news that Netflix and CBC have cancelled Anne with an E, making its upcoming third season its last.

While the show’s repeated departures from LM Montgomery’s beloved novel series irked some viewers, others praised the show’s creator Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad) for her bold update on the early 20th century books, introducing topical issues like homosexuality and racial inequality.

Whatever your views on the series so far, season three is set to please plenty of viewers with its focus on Anne’s burgeoning romantic feelings for would-be doctor and school mate, Gilbert Blythe. Will they reconcile their old differences by the final ever episode?

When is Anne with an E season 3 on Netfix?

Anne with an E season three will be available to stream on Netflix from 3rd January 2020.

Is there a trailer for Anne with an E season 3?

Yes, you can watch it here.

What’s going to happen in Anne with an E season 3?

Inspired by LM Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, season three sees a more grown-up Anne and her friends set their sights on college applications – and romance. Following Gilbert Blythe’s return to PE Island (after a time spent gallivanting off on the other side of the world), pulses and hormones are raging in Avonlea as our heroine realises her feelings for the sensitive teenager – but has his head been turned by a debutante?

Meanwhile Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert are in agonies over whether or not to support their red-headed orphan – now 16-years-old – in her quest to discover her “true origins story,” as Marilla worries that Anne won’t need her anymore if she should find her real family. “I need to know if I was loved,” Anne sobs during the trailer, accusing her adoptive parents of being “heartless” for apparently denying her a chance to seek out her birth parents.

Who stars in Anne with an E?

The series sees the return of many familiar faces, including Amybeth McNulty as the title role of Anne Shirley; RH Thomson as her guardians Matthew Cuthbert and Geraldine James as his sister Marilla Cuthbert; Dalila Bela as Anne’s stylish best friend Diana Barry; Aymeric Jett Montaz as the Cuthberts’ farmhand Jerry; Lucas Jade Zumann as Gilbert Blythe; and Dalmar Abuzeid as Sebastian ‘Bash’ Lacroix.

From the trailer it also looks like we’ll see the return of Cory Grüter-Andrew as Anne’s artistic friend Cole Mackenzie, who during season two decides to leave Avonlea and stay with the wealthy Josephine Barry (Deborah Grover) when he realises during a trip to her house that, like her, he may be gay.

There are also a few new additions to the cast, including Ashleigh Stewart, who plays a clerk’s daughter and Gilbert’s new love interest, Winifred Rose. Rising star Kiawenti:io Tarbel will also join the cast as a Mi’kmaq girl, named Ka’kwet.