Will there be a season 5 of The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime?

Get in gear, petrol-heads: it looks like The Grand Tour, Amazon’s car-based reality show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, will be returning for another lap.

With the fourth season having been released on Friday, December 13th 2019, it’s clear the series has undergone some pretty major changes.

While Amazon have not announced anything official about the future of the show, some of the crew have posted messages on Instagram which appear to confirm that The Grand Tour isn’t about to stop any time soon.

Will there be another season of The Grand Tour?

Yes! At least, that’s according to Andy Wilman, the former Top Gear producer who now works on The Grand Tour. Back in July, Wilman made this post, on Instagram:

Given that only half a year has past since the date of the post, it appears that there’s still another year and a half of filming left to be done – which means fans can expect one or two more seasons of The Grand Tour to follow!

Producer Andy Willman also said that he’d love to do The Grand Tour spin-offs, so we’ll keep you updated with any news on that.

Season 4 is still being released, however, with more specials coming in 2020 as announced on The Grand Tour’s official Twitter account:

Just to let you know.

Yes, another special is coming. We’ve finished filming in Madagascar.

No, we don’t know when it’s coming out yet.

Yes, Season 4 is made up of epic specials.

No, they’re not released weekly.

Yes, we’ll have more info in due course.#TheGrandTour — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) January 8, 2020

What happened in season 4 of The Grand Tour?

The Grand Tour’s fourth season saw some major changes to the format, with the show shifting away from the traditional Top Gear-style live audience set-up, towards something more focused on adventure and exploration.

That means they’ve scrapped the popular ‘tent studio’. As Clarkson told the audience at the end of season 3, “although the tent has gone, The Grand Tour goes on.”

Season 4 sees the gang travelling to a wide range of impressive locations, including Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore. Fans of Top Gear will remember Clarkson’s previous trip to Southeast Asia, where he sparked controversy in Burma.

Where will the team go in The Grand Tour season 5?

There has been no information released about where the Grand Tour gang will be heading next – although you might want to follow Clarkson et al on social media for occasional updates from the filming.

Given the previous season’s focus on Asia, however, it might be fair to assume that season 5 will take the team elsewhere – perhaps a continent closer to home.

Who will appear in The Grand Tour Season 5?

Clarkson will inevitably be returning. The former Top Gear host can also be seen as the current presenter of the ITV game show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? He previously told RadioTimes.com that ‘“I never run out of ideas.”

“Someone asked me, before this series, ‘What can you possibly do with a car that you haven’t already done?’ But my head’s filled with enough ideas for five years,” he said.

Hammond and May are also certain to be seen at Clarkson’s side, extending the collaboration that has been in place since the early days of Top Gear.