Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Prime Video, like its rival Netflix, has so much to scroll through it’s almost impossible to know where to start.

Sure, they make a big song and dance about their new series, such as edgy super hero drama The Boys, but there’s far more on offer here than what gets the most publicity.

So here, in one easy list, is the best of Amazon Prime, including both original productions and older shows you may have missed when they first aired.

Last updated 31st January 2020

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, the character he played on beloved sci-fi series Star Trek: The Next Generation. Over a decade since his last appearance, we find him retired from his position in Starfleet, until a young woman finds him who needs his help… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Mr Robot

The final series of a drama that has been a blisteringly innovative take on late-stage capitalism and the digital age. The story of a hacker (Academy Award winner Rami Malek) trying to smash the system is often thought-provoking and always visually bold. New episodes of the final season are arriving every Monday. Watch Mr Robot on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel about a devil and an angel (played in this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band together to stop (or at least slow down) the end of the world. It’s packed with stars – including Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the devil – and we rather liked it. Watch Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video

Seinfeld

This classic American series follows comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his friends as they navigate life in New York City. The show has gained iconic status over the years and is widely regarded as one of the best sitcoms ever made. Watch Seinfeld on Amazon Prime Video

Vikings

This account of Viking life isn’t always historically accurate, but has nonetheless enthralled viewers with its ancient action and drama. The series adapts the story of Norse legend Ragnar Lothbrok, with Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) in the lead role. New episodes of the final season are arriving weekly, with shocking twists aplenty… Watch Vikings on Amazon Prime Video