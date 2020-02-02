When is WandaVision TV series released on Disney+?

There’s still a few months to go until Disney+ launches in the UK on 24th March, but there’s already some good news in store for future subscribers.

Advertisement

One of the new platform’s most anticipated original shows, Marvel series WandaVision, will now be debuting on the service later this year, having previously been earmarked for a Spring 2021 release.

The news was first revealed in a video which offered a glimpse at all of the major Disney+ releases set to launch in 2020, with first-looks at the Lizzie McGuire reboot and The Mandalorian season two amongst the other highlights.

This was followed up by a tweet from the official Disney+ account, which confirmed the news that the series would come later in 2020.

Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here’s a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

Exactly what WandaVision will be about remains something of a mystery at this stage, although we do know that it will consist of six episodes and will see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their MCU roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision respectively – with the latter seemingly brought back following his death in Avengers: Infinity War.

The series will also star Teyonah Parris (Mad Men), Kat Dennings (Thor), Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Kathryn Hahn (Private Life).

Get streaming and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on streaming and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The stars have so far compared the series to a sitcom, calling the show ‘bonkers” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Olsen said, “It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters.”

And Bettany added, ““I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that. Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do.… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

Advertisement

We’re certainly intrigued…