When is The Politician season 2 released on Netflix? Cast, plot and trailer

*Spoilers for The Politician season one*

Advertisement

Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix Original series The Politician is one of the best shows of 2019 – and thankfully it has already been picked up for a second season.

The second lot of eight episodes is set to go into production in Autumn 2019, with much of the main cast – including Ben Platt and Lucy Boynton – expected to return, alongside some excellent new guest stars who were introduced towards the end of the first season.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Find out everything you need to know about the new series below.

When is The Politician season 2 released on Netflix?

No official release date has been announced as yet. Netflix confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the second season is set to go into production in October 2019, just a month after the show’s initial release.

Ryan Murphy has confirmed that there’s a desire to release season two less than 12 months after the first season’s launch. “Most times you have to wait a year for a show,” he told Deadline. “The Politician just premiered in September, and what we’re doing with the second season which is Ben Platt, Judith Light and Bette Midler is so juicy and fun and topical. I think we’re trying to get that out for July.”

Who will be in the cast?

The big news for season two is that Bette Midler and Judith Light are joining the cast as Payton’s political rivals, who were introduced in the season one finale.

Zoey Deutch is also expected to return, though it is unclear what part Infinity could play in the new set of episodes.

It is currently unclear whether Gwyneth Paltrow will return as Georgina Hobart, who was last seen leaving Payton in tears during the penultimate episode. The same goes for Jessica Lange, whose story appears to have come to an end with the second-to-last episode.

What is going to happen?

Season two will follow Payton four years after the events of season one as he runs for Senate in New York against complacent democratic candidate Senator Standish (Judith Light).

Alice has committed to managing Payton’s campaign, having discovered, via Astrid, that Standish is in a three-way marriage, a scandal that they will use to hurt her chances of re-election.

Advertisement

What they don’t know yet, however, is that the senator has signed on to run for vice president under a popular and handsome young candidate from Texas. She has got plenty of reasons to fight dirty, too…