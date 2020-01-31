Accessibility Links

Where is Netflix’s Ragnarok filmed?

Everything you need to know about the real town that doubles for the fictional Edda

David Stakston & Jonas Strand Gravli

Ragnarok is upon us – but not the one starring Chris Hemsworth. Gifting viewers a new spin on Norse mythology, Netflix’s new six-part drama follows a group of teens as they try to prevent the end of the world in their picturesque home town of Edda, Norway.

But is Edda in a real place? Can you visit? Here’s all you need to know…

Where is Netflix’s Ragnarok filmed? Is Edda a real place?

Herman T¿mmeraas

Unfortunately, Edda is not a real place. Filming for the mythological series took place in a small port town called Odda in the south of Norway (in an area called Sørfjorden).

Odda is known for its breath-taking scenery, alongside its hike trails, which lead into the nearby Hardangervidda National park.

So Ragnarok has got nothing to do with Marvel?

Nope. Although Marvel’s Thor 3, aka Thor: Ragnarok, also centred on similar apocalyptic events, the two titles aren’t set in the same universe.

Both draw on the Ragnarok as portrayed in Norse mythology – a giant battle that flooded the world with water and saw the death of Odin, Thor and Loki.

Ragnarok is currently available to stream on Netflix.

