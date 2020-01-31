Netflix release dates 2020: all the major upcoming TV shows and films revealed
There's plenty more Netflix content just around the corner, including returning series and big talent movies
New year, new Netflix: building on its extensive library, the streaming giant is set to add even more exciting film and TV shows to its platform.
From the return of BoJack Horseman, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Sex Education, to brand-new big-screen thrillers such as A Fall from Grace and new shows such as cult drama Messiah, here’s our guide to everything big expected from Netflix in 2020…
January
1st January
Messiah New thriller about a man who builds a huge fanbase of people who believe he is a divine messiah figure, but in the process becomes a threat to international security. Watch on Netflix
Spinning Out Kaya Scodelario (Effie from Skins) and January Jones star in this new Netflix ice skating drama. Watch on Netflix
3rd January
Anne with an E: season 3 The third and final season of this latest adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel: Anne of Green Gables. Watch on Netflix
8th January
Cheer Documentary series from the makers of Last Chance U, following the Navarro College cheerleaders as they prepare for the National Championships. Watch on Netflix
10th January
AJ and the Queen New series starring RuPaul as a drag queen who teams up with a tough 11-year-old girl to recoup the savings that were stolen from her. Watch on Netflix
15th January
Grace and Frankie: season 6 Long-running comedy series starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, following two women who are forced to live together after their husbands fall in love with each other. Watch on Netflix
17th January
Ares Psychological horror series hailing from The Netherlands, where two friends are seduced by wealth and power only to find themselves trapped somewhere demonic. Watch on Netflix
A Fall from Grace Thriller written and directed by Tyler Perry, in which a woman finds herself in trouble after a new romantic partner proves dangerous. Watch on Netflix
Sex Education: season 2 The critically acclaimed comedy-drama returns to continue the story of Otis, a teenager who sets up a sex clinic at his school, as well as his classmates Maeve, Ola, Adam and Eric. Watch on Netflix
24th January
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3 The supernatural series following a teenage witch returns, as Sabrina prepares to enter hell in order to save her boyfriend Nick. Watch on Netflix
????gimme an H! gimme an E! gimme an L! gimme another L!???? what's that spell? ???? pic.twitter.com/GMqCtbGpm9
— Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) January 8, 2020
The Ranch: season 4 (part 8) The final outing of the Colorado ranch sitcom, starring Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger and Elisha Cuthbert. Watch on Netflix
29th January
Next in Fashion Queer Eye’s Tan France teams up with Alexa Chung to host a competition to discover the next big name in fashion. Watch on Netflix
Night on Earth A brand-new natural history series focusing on the wonders of the nocturnal world, filmed with ground-breaking technology. Watch on Netflix
30th January
The Stranger Eight-part psychological thriller starring The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage, based on Harlan Coben’s novel. Watch on Netflix
31st January
Bojack Horseman: season 6 – part 2 This adult animated series starring Will Arnett as an alcoholic horse/movie star is coming to a close. If previous episodes are anything to go by, expect a moving finale. Watch on Netflix
Miss Americana: Taylor Swift Documentary about the US pop sensation. Watch on Netflix
Uncut Gems Adam Sandler plays a jeweller with a gambling addiction in this crime thriller, which comes from directing duo The Safdie Brothers (Good Time). Watch on Netflix
February
7th February
Locke & Key This new series is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novels by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King), taking place in a mysterious house where unlocking doors grants magical abilities
12th February
To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You Sequel to the immensely popular 2018 teen rom-com starring Noah Centineo and Lana Condor
13th February
Narcos: Mexico: season 2 The drug-fuelled drama following real-life narco Felix Gallardo will return to screens once more
Catch him if you can. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/OpScR1Et9h
— Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) December 17, 2019
24th February
Better Call Saul: season 5 The final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off will begin its weekly release schedule, ending the story of television’s resident seedy lawyer Saul Goodman
28th February
All the Bright Places Elle Fanning stars in this adaptation of Jennifer Niven’s novel in which two teenagers wish to escape from small-town Indiana
27th March
Ozark season 3 Jason Bateman’s dark turn as financial-planner-turned-drugs-lord Marty Byrde will return in a third season
Ozark season 3 is coming on 27 March. That's in *does maths* 79 days. pic.twitter.com/8ghrSASwbT
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 8, 2020
3rd April
Money Heist (La Casa de Papel): season 4 The hugely popular Spanish crime drama is back
La Casa de Papel / Money Heist returns with Part 4 on April 3 pic.twitter.com/wIbepk4tyo
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 8, 2019
Also expected to arrive on Netflix in 2020…
After Life season 2 We can expect the second run of Ricky Gervais’s dark and heart-warming comedy to land in spring 2020
to celebrate the news of season 2 here's @rickygervais and the cast of After Life pissing about aka the season 1 bloopers pic.twitter.com/uTuUxPdvzX
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 3, 2019
The Boys in the Band Following a successful Broadway revival in 2018, the 1968 play is adapted for screen with many of its stage cast reprising their roles – including The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons
Altered Carbon season 2 – The sci-fi series follows a future world where humans have become immortal thanks to technology that allows their consciousness to transfer from one body (or sleeve, as they’re called) to the next. Season one star Joel Kinnaman is set to be replaced by Captain America actor Anthony Mackie
Bridgerton – The drama will portray the romance novels of Julia Quinn, which revolve around a well-to-do family in Regency-era London
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 NYPD’s 99th police department will return once again to as solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time
Cursed Based on the forthcoming illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, this new take on the Arthurian legend follows teen heroine Nimue
David Attenborough: a Life on Our Planet The celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen
The Devil All the Time A psychological thriller set in 1960s Ohio, the latest film from Antonio Campos follows a collection of disturbed people coming to terms with the damages of The Second World War. The impressive ensemble cast boasts Riley Keogh, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland among its stars
Disenchantment Part 3 Matt Groening’s medieval adventure story will return for a third run
The Dig An impressive cast – including Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James – star in this drama about a widow who finds hidden riches on her property
Elite season 3 Viewers can return to Las Encinas soon, the Spanish school thriller set to return in 2020
The End of the F***ing World season 2 Having already aired on Channel 4 to critical acclaim, the dark comedy-drama will soon land on Netflix
The English Game Any idea of how football actually started? You will do after watching this sport-centred drama, penned by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.
Eurovision Will Ferrell comedy that pokes fun at the Eurovision Song Contest, as two Icelandic singers are given the chance to represent their country
Good Girls season 3 The comedy-drama about three moms-turned-criminals is set to return for a third run
The Haunting of Bly Manor An all-new story from the creators of Hill House, the show will focus on an entirely new family – and haunting
Horse Girl Co-written by and starring GLOW’s Alison Brie, Horse Girl follows a socially awkward arts and crafts store employee unable to distinguish the logic of her dreams from reality
Jingle Jangle A Christmas musical about a toymaker and his granddaughter who construct a magical invention with potentially life-changing consequences
The Last Thing He Wanted Dee Rees follows the excellent Mudbound with a second Netflix film, this time a political thriller about a journalist who stops her coverage of the 1984 presidential election to care for her father. The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe and Ben Affleck
The Old Guard Comic-book adaptation from Gina Prince-Blythewood that follows a captain leading a small group of soldiers working as mercenaries through the ages
Queer Eye season 5 After venturing to Japan, the fab five are back for a full series set in Philadelphia.
The Prom Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy makes his first feature film for Netflix, based on the popular Broadway musical of the same name
Rebecca High Rise director Ben Wheatley provides his take on the classic Daphne du Maurier thriller, with a cast including Lily James and Armie Hammer
Space Force A comedy created by The Office US stars Greg Daniels and Steve Carrell, Space Force will follow a group of people tasked to establish the sixth branch of the US armed services, Space Force
The Umbrella Academy season 2 The dysfunctional family of superheroes will return after an explosive first season cliffhanger
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in this special choose-your-own-adventure episode
Welcome to Sudden Death A remake of the 1995 Jean-Claude Van Damme terrorist thriller with Michael Jai White in the lead role
The Willoughbys Animated feature based on Lois Lowery’s children book of the same name. Ricky Gervais and Maya Rudolph are amongst those lending their voices to the film
Wonderland New mystery film from Peter Berg (Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor) based on a novel by Ace Atkins. Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke and Alan Arkin star