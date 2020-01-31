Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Prime Video, like its rival Netflix, has so much to scroll through it’s almost impossible to know where to start.

Sure, they make a big song and dance about their new series, such as edgy super hero drama The Boys, but there’s far more on offer here than what gets the most publicity.

So here, in one easy list, is the best of Amazon Prime, including both original productions and older shows you may have missed when they first aired.

If you’re just starting out, check out our guide to Amazon Prime, including how it works, how much it costs and what type of thing you can find on the streaming service.

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, the character he played on beloved sci-fi series Star Trek: The Next Generation. Over a decade since his last appearance, we find him retired from his position in Starfleet, until a young woman finds him who needs his help… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Mr Robot

The final series of a drama that has been a blisteringly innovative take on late-stage capitalism and the digital age. The story of a hacker (Academy Award winner Rami Malek) trying to smash the system is often thought-provoking and always visually bold. New episodes of the final season are arriving every Monday. Watch Mr Robot on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel about a devil and an angel (played in this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band together to stop (or at least slow down) the end of the world. It’s packed with stars – including Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the devil – and we rather liked it. Watch Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video

Seinfeld

This classic American series follows comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his friends as they navigate life in New York City. The show has gained iconic status over the years and is widely regarded as one of the best sitcoms ever made. Watch Seinfeld on Amazon Prime Video

Vikings

This account of Viking life isn’t always historically accurate, but has nonetheless enthralled viewers with its ancient action and drama. The series adapts the story of Norse legend Ragnar Lothbrok, with Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) in the lead role. New episodes of the final season are arriving weekly, with shocking twists aplenty… Watch Vikings on Amazon Prime Video

The Last Man on Earth

Will Forte (30 Rock) stars opposite Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers) in this comedy series about exactly what it says in the title: The Last Man on Earth. Two strangers with nothing in common must work together if the human race is to survive. Watch The Last Man on Earth on Amazon Prime Video

Spaced

Frequent collaborators Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End) team up with Jessica Stevenson in this comedy series, about two people who pretend to be a professional couple to secure a flat. Watch Spaced on Amazon Prime Video

Treadstone

Set in the world of Robert Ludlum’s Bourne Identity, Treadstone is an action thriller that explores the origins of the eponymous black ops program that turns its recruits into ruthless assassins. Watch Treadstone on Amazon Prime Video

James May: Our Man in Japan

The Grand Tour host is breaking off into a solo adventure as he travels round Japan seeing the sights, sampling cuisine and meeting the local people. Watch James May: Our Man in Japan on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

An award-winning, heart-lifting performance from Rachel Brosnahan makes this easily one of Amazon’s most accomplished original series. It really has a festive feel to it too, from the Broadway musical stylings of 50s New York to the fiery humour at the heart of every scene. The third season recently premiered to more critical acclaim. Watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video

The Good Wife

Litigator Alicia Florrick goes back to work after her husband, a former state attorney, is jailed for corruption after a media-fuelled sex scandal. This acclaimed series follows the criminal cases she takes on as well as her strained home life caring for two children. Watch The Good Wife on Amazon Prime Video

Bob’s Burgers

While initially critics had a mixed reaction to animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers, over the course of its ten season run the series has hit a stride and earned some lofty praise, frequently touted as one of the best comedies on television right now. The series follows the Belcher family as they run a small burger restaurant and tackle the problems that life throws at them along the way. Watch Bob’s Burgers on Amazon Prime Video