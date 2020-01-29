What’s the difference between DisneyLife and Disney+?

Featuring Star Wars titles, Marvel movies and shows, plus much much more, Disney+ is the newest streaming service on the block. However, big fans of the House of Mouse will note that Disney already have a streaming service: DisneyLife.

So, what exactly is the difference between the two services? Here’s all you need to know…

Is Disney Plus the same as DisneyLife?

No, the two are different services. UK experimental service Disney Life, which launched in 2015, offers subscribers a large range of Disney films and shows (minus Star Wars, Marvel and Fox titles).

However, updates for the service soon dried up – the platform’s official Twitter account hasn’t tweeted about new titles since 2017.

Happy anniversary Oz the Great and Powerful! We're watching now on #MyDisneyLife pic.twitter.com/USIQkMjG3h — DisneyLife UK & IRE (@DisneyLifeUK) May 8, 2017

On March 31st, Disney+ will launch, which will feature Star Wars, Marvel and Fox TV shows and films. Disney+ will replace Disney Life after this.

DisneyLife is becoming Disney+ and will be rebranded in March 2020. We will communicate more information about how to transition your subscription to Disney+ soon. We have a few different price plans for Disney+ and we’ll be announcing details soon. — Disney UK (@Disney_UK) November 8, 2019

While DisneyLife only produced one original series (Legend of the Three Caballeros), Disney+ promises a string of new titles, including Star Wars’ The Mandalorian and a selection of Marvel TV titles.

Disney has told RadioTimes.com that DisneyLife subscribers will receive more information about switching to a Disney+ account before the latter service launches on March 24th.

How do I sign up to Disney+?

You can sign up to Disney+ via its website. As stated in the tweet above, the service will have several different pricing plans.

From March 24th, UK users can download the Disney+ app on Android, Apple and Smart TV devices. Find out more about compatible Disney+ devices here.