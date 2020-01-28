50 of the best movies on Netflix right now

Looking for a great film to watch right now?

Well, Netflix has thousands of movies from which to choose – from brilliant dramas and historical tales to action thrillers, comedies and Oscar-winning flicks from the biggest names in the business, so you’ve come to the right place.

But there can be such a thing as too much choice, right? Well, don’t despair, we’ve whittled down the huge amounts of titles to just 50 of the very best films for your viewing pleasure.

What’s more, we’re updating this page regularly, so keep checking back for new recommendations of what to watch…

Last updated 28th January 2020

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

The long-awaited sequel is just weeks away from release, so if you haven’t already, now’s a perfect time to catch the original hit. A sweet, precisely executed romcom, which serves as an homage to the best films of the genre from the 1980s and 90s. Lana Condor stars as Laura Jean Covey, a Korean-American high-schooler whose world is turned upside down when a box of private love letters that she penned to her crushes is distributed to its intended recipients. Watch out for a breakout performance from mini Mark Ruffalo, Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky).

Watch on Netflix and catch the sequel PS I Love You from 12th February 2020.

Marriage Story

A story about a couple (played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver) who decide to get divorced, this just may be a modern masterpiece from writer/director Noah Baumbach. It will make you laugh. It will make you smile. And if you are married, it will make you pray that you never get divorced…

Marriage Story has already been racking up the awards with six nominations at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, winning an award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture too. That’s on top of its eight nominations at the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards, three at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, and five at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. It’s also got six nominations at this year’s Oscars.

Limitless

Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro and Abbie Cornish star in this 2011 sci-fi thriller. A failed writer acquires a supply of an experimental drug that enables his brain to process and learn information at a superhuman rate. His new-found abilities allow him to make a killing on the stock market, but he soon attracts the attention of shadowy forces who have sinister plans for him…

Roma

Believe the hype. Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron's film about a maid working for an upper-middle class family in Mexico City in the 1970s is visually stunning, deeply moving and perhaps the finest film to be released in 2018 – and it is here on Netflix for everyone to enjoy.

The Irishman

A passion project long in the making, Netflix’s The Irishman sees director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration. The gangster biopic centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino). You may want to carve out some time to dedicate to this one though, it’s 3 hours 30 minutes long.

Jaws

Many of us won’t forget the first time we saw that film about a seaside resort named Amity that is terrorised by a great white shark. Police chief Martin Brody (played by Roy Schneider) orders the beaches to be closed, but the corrupt mayor and local businessmen insist they stay open – with tragic results.

The Revenant

An astonishing piece of film-making from director Alejandro González Iñárritu. A frontiersman (an Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio) leading a hunting party through the wilderness is mauled by a bear, and a travelling companion who pledged to stay with him until help comes kills his son and leaves him for dead.

Spotlight

This extraordinary story from writer/director Tom McCarthy (The Station Agent) – which centres on a group of journalists in Boston investigating children being molested within the Catholic church – is brought vividly to life in a riveting, serious-minded drama that sticks mindfully to the facts.

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie

Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series, as we finally find out what happened to Jesse Pinkman after his escape from captivity…

The Two Popes

Here’s a mouthwatering prospect: two veteran British thesps in a barnstorming, virtual two-hander based on a play by screenwriter Anthony McCarten. Anthony Hopkins plays doubt-ridden, conservative Pope Benedict XVI as a wounded bear during his meeting with his reluctant and progressive successor Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) – later Pope Francis – at the former’s Italian retreat in 2013… The film was been nominated for two Oscars.

Call Me by Your Name

Romantic Tuscany in the summer of 1983 provides the setting for this tale of desire, in which a confidently attractive 24-year-old US intern (Armie Hammer) dares the clever, talented and virgin teenage son (a star-making role for Timothée Chalamet) of his multilingual host family to dive first into uncharted waters for a dalliance.

Ex_Machina

In the directorial debut of screenwriter Alex Garland (The Beach, 28 Days Later…), computer programmer Domhnall Gleeson goes through the looking-glass when he wins a competition to spend a week residing with the reclusive creator of the world's top search engine (Oscar Isaac). Gleeson's purpose once there is to perform a variation of the Turing test on an advanced AI (a strikingly sensitive Alicia Vikander) to determine whether it has consciousness. Things don't go to plan…

The Great Hack

In an era when data is king, this documentary, "a terrifying exposé of information mining", will make you think twice about clicking away your personal details…

