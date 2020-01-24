Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. When is Ms Marvel released on Disney+?

When is Ms Marvel released on Disney+?

The MCU is welcoming its first Muslim superhero into the fold

Screen Shot 2019-08-30 at 16.34.59

Kamala Khan, AKA Ms Marvel, is set to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) first Muslim superhero in a new series for Disney+.

Advertisement

The teenage hero has the power to manipulate her body on a molecular level, shrinking and growing at will. She first appeared in Marvel comics in 2015, as a fan of Captain Marvel’s who gets inspired by her hero and takes her name when she discovers her own unique powers.

MARVEL RISING: SECRET WARRIORS - Powered teens Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Quake, Patriot, America Chavez, and Inferno join forces as an unlikely, but formidable crew of aspiring heroes. When a threat no one could have expected bears down on the Marvel Universe, this ragtag, untrained band of teens have no choice but to rise together and prove to the world that sometimes the difference between a "hero" and "misfit" is just in the name. (Marvel via Getty Images) MS. MARVEL
Ms. Marvel in Disney Channel’s Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series.

When is Ms Marvel released on Disney+?

At D23 Expo, when the series was announced, Feige said that it would arrive after the Hawkeye spin-off show, which puts it at late 2021 or early 2022. So we’ve got a bit of a wait ahead of us…

Who is in the cast and crew of Ms Marvel?

No casting has been announced as yet. But there is a writer who is hotly tipped to be serving as show-runner.

Advertisement

Bisha K Ali, who helmed Mindy Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral series for US streaming site Hulu, is reportedly on board to lead the writer’s room.

Tags

All about Ms Marvel

Screen Shot 2019-08-30 at 16.34.59
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Best kids movies

Best kid and family films of 2019 – upcoming releases

Best films 2020

The biggest movie releases of 2020

The best August movies

The biggest and best movies released in August 2019

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix