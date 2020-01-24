When is Black Mirror season 6 released on Netflix?

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror released its fifth season of episodes in June 2019, and once again the world is left waiting for more brilliant critically acclaimed dystopian storytelling.

Advertisement

Bandersnatch, the interactive standalone episode released at the end of 2018 too everyone by surprise, and showed us just how far the Black Mirror rabbit hole can go. Could there be another monumental Black Mirror film in the works? Or will it be back to business as usual for season 6?

Here’s everything we know about Black Mirror season 6 so far…

Has Black Mirror been renewed for season 6?

Not yet, but given how successful the show has been since late last year – Bandersnatch was, to put it mildly, a phenomenon – we’d be very surprised if Netflix didn’t sign Brooker and Jones up for further episodes.

They certainly seem keen to carry on. “I don’t think there’s anything to stop us,” Brooker told Digital Spy.

When will Black Mirror season 6 be released on Netflix?

If the show does get renewed again, there’s likely to be a bit of a wait until season 6 is released.

The complicated production process of Bandersnatch delayed the release of the fifth season (and brought the episode order down to three from six in the previous two seasons) by around six months: so don’t be surprised if we have to wait until the back half of 2020 for more Black Mirror.

How many episodes will there be in Black Mirror season 6?

This appears to be up in the air right now, with Brooker hinting that they are going to once again toy with the format of the show. “We could do one-offs, we could do an ongoing story, we could do spin-offs,” he said.

We may well have seen the last of the six-episode seasons.

Who is in the cast of Black Mirror season 6?

No cast info for season six has been revealed. Previous seasons have struck a balance between using a mix of up-and-coming British talent (Daniel Kaluuya pre-Get Out, Alex Lawther) and massive stars (Jon Hamm, Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott).

Advertisement

You can watch all seasons of Black Mirror, plus Bandersnatch right now on Netflix