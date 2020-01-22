Gillian Anderson originally threw Sex Education script in the bin

Sex Education star Gillian Anderson has admitted that she had no initial interest in starring in the hit Netflix show.

Advertisement

The comedy drama follows sixth form student Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) as he sets up a sex clinic at his school using expertise he has gained from his therapist mother, Jean (Anderson).

Anderson’s performance has been hailed as one of the best things about the acclaimed series, but she very nearly passed on the project altogether.

“I read a teeny bit of the first episode and threw it in the bin. Initially I felt that it was too on the nose,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It was her partner Peter Morgan, a Netflix talent in his own right as the creator of royal drama The Crown, who convinced her to give the show a second chance.

She added: “Pete essentially took it out the bin and read it and loved it, and said, ‘You’re mad. This will be really good for you to do.’ I read it and I thought it was hilarious.”

Sex Education first landed on Netflix in January 2019, while the second season dropped on 17th January 2020 to a strong critical response, with RadioTimes.com calling it an “effortlessly charming follow-up.”

The series was Netflix’s fourth most-popular show of 2019 in the UK, beating out tough competition from the likes of The Crown, You and Black Mirror.

Advertisement

Sex Education is currently streaming on Netflix.