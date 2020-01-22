Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Gillian Anderson originally threw Sex Education script in the bin

Gillian Anderson originally threw Sex Education script in the bin

She decided she wasn't interested after reading a "teeny" bit

Sex Education Jean Option-1

Sex Education star Gillian Anderson has admitted that she had no initial interest in starring in the hit Netflix show.

Advertisement

The comedy drama follows sixth form student Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) as he sets up a sex clinic at his school using expertise he has gained from his therapist mother, Jean (Anderson).

Anderson’s performance has been hailed as one of the best things about the acclaimed series, but she very nearly passed on the project altogether.

“I read a teeny bit of the first episode and threw it in the bin. Initially I felt that it was too on the nose,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

It was her partner Peter Morgan, a Netflix talent in his own right as the creator of royal drama The Crown, who convinced her to give the show a second chance.

She added: “Pete essentially took it out the bin and read it and loved it, and said, ‘You’re mad. This will be really good for you to do.’ I read it and I thought it was hilarious.”

Sex Education first landed on Netflix in January 2019, while the second season dropped on 17th January 2020 to a strong critical response, with RadioTimes.com calling it an “effortlessly charming follow-up.”

The series was Netflix’s fourth most-popular show of 2019 in the UK, beating out tough competition from the likes of The Crown, You and Black Mirror.

Advertisement

Sex Education is currently streaming on Netflix.

Tags

All about Sex Education

Sex Education Jean Option-1
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sex Education Season 1 (Netflix)

The cast of Netflix’s Sex Education remember their most cringeworthy sex ed classes in school

Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson in Netflix's Sex Education (Netflix)

Sex Education star Gillian Anderson: It’s easy to be tongue-tied when talking about sex

Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield, Sex Education

Sex Education When is season 3 released on Netflix?

Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield, Sex Education

Where is Sex Education filmed? All the major locations for the Netflix show