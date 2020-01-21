Disney+ UK release date has been brought forward a week and price has been confirmed

Disney has brought forward the UK launch of its streaming platform Disney+ by one week.

Advertisement

The service, which has been live in the US since November 2019, will now be available in the UK from 24th March 2020 and will launch in most other EU territories on the same day.

The price of a subscription has been confirmed at £5.99 a month for UK consumers, or alternatively £59.99 for a full year’s subscription.

According to Disney, the platform, “offers fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands.”

This includes TV shows and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, while there will also be a range of original content as well.

Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, which debuted across the Atlantic at the end of last year, will be available on the service from launch, as will High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The World According To Jeff Goldblum.

Advertisement

Subscribers will be able to enjoy the Disney+ experience on most major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.