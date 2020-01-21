Netflix’s Altered Carbon season 2 gets a release date

Altered Carbon season two finally has an air date, and the good news is fans of the Netflix sci-fi series won’t have to wait long to see Takeshi Kovacs in a brand new sleeve.

The official Twitter account for the show announced its eight-episode second season will hit Netflix on 27th February 2020, two years after season one debuted on the streamer.

A video of what looks like a revamped version of the series’s cyberpunk opening credits was posted along with the announcement.

It was announced in July 2018 that the second season of Altered Carbon would star none other than Marvel’s Falcon Anthony Mackie, who is replacing season one’s lead Joel Kinnaman. Mackie will take over as former rebel turned investigator Takeshi Kovacs, who was also played by Will Yun Lee in season one.

The casting of Joel Kinnaman (Hanna) as Takeshi caused controversy when Altered Carbon first aired, with many raising questions about white-washing.

The noir space opera is based on Richard K. Morgan’s novel of the same name, and is set in a rather dystopian future in which people’s consciousness can be downloaded into new bodies – hence the myriad of actors playing the same character.

Altered Carbon will air on Netflix on 27th February 2020