From cinema classics to brilliant modern comedies and dramas, here’s our (regularly updated) pick of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK…

Advertisement

Last updated 17th January 2020

Dunkirk

Visionary director Christopher Nolan (Inception) brings the 1940 Dunkirk evacuation, a pivotal moment of the Second World War, to the big screen in breathtakingly terrifying realism. Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles star in this intense action drama which will have you holding your breath on more than one occasion… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who, upon being released from prison, wants to reform her life by becoming a country music singer. She gets the chance to fly out to Nashville, Tennessee, to see if she can make it big. Lead actress Jessie Buckley earned a BAFTA nomination for her performance in this critically acclaimed indie hit. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Inside Llewyn Davis

Superstar directors the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama about a young folk singer trying to make a name for himself in 1960s New York City. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars in the lead role, with supporting performances from Justin Timberlake (The Social Network) and Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Visionary director David Fincher tackles this ambitious story about a man who ages in reverse, following his life as he gets younger and the woman he loves grows older. Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Taraji P. Henson star in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, based on the story by Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Rene Russo (Velvet Buzzsaw) star in this thriller set in the world of freelance crime journalism, where the sociopathic Lou Bloom will stop at nothing to get a story. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

12 Years A Slave

The recently knighted Sir Steve McQueen directs this acclaimed drama, which adapts the memoirs of former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave won Best Picture at 2014’s Academy Awards and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Stan & Ollie

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of one of comedy’s most famous double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly take the two lead roles and were acclaimed for how well they embody the late performers, earning a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for their efforts. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Disaster Artist

This comedy drama tells the true story behind what is widely regarded as one of the worst films ever made: The Room. James Franco directs and also stars in the lead role of aspiring filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, whose mysterious past and unusual appearance have made him a fascinating figure to many movie buffs. Many of Franco’s frequent collaborators also pop up throughout this 2017 awards contender, including brother Dave Franco, Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Capernaum

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a young boy who asks to sue his parents for bringing him into the world. It’s an unflinching look at the poverty and extreme hardship faced by a Syrian refugee in a Beirut slum which makes for profoundly thought-provoking viewing. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Zodiac

Fans of David Fincher’s unnerving Seven should take to this later flick, which sees a star-studded task including Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal as they attempt to hunt down the notorious Zodiac Killer. Watch on Amazon Prime Video