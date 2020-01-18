When is Bridgerton released on Netflix? What’s it about?

The romance novels of Julia Quinn, which revolve around a well-to-do family in Regency-era London, are set for a Netflix adaptation in 2020.

Advertisement

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan and Line of Duty’s Polly Walker are among the cast, and Julie Andrews has signed up to lend her voice as the show’s narrator.

Here’s everything we know so far about the series.

When is Bridgerton released on Netflix?

The drama is expected to launch sometime in 2020. We know via Nicola Coughlan’s Twitter account that the show is currently in production, as of late July 2019.

Me going to bed after drinking all the Diet Coke on the Bridgerton Night Shoot pic.twitter.com/MHnxJ8WmF6 — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) August 7, 2019

If all goes to plan, we expect it to debut in the second half of the year.

Who is in the Bridgerton cast?

There is a MASSIVE ensemble cast on board for this, filling out the 10-strong Bridgerton family and their closest acquaintances.

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton, the young debutante set to join the marriage mart. Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings who finds himself the primary topic of conversation in the town, but has zero interest in his title or taking a wife.

Golda Rosheuvel (Silent Witness) will star as Queen Charlotte, a tastemaker and chief gossip of London society. Jonathan Bailey (W1A) plays Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest sibling and head of the family since the death of his father.

Luke Newton stars as Colin Bridgerton, a good-natured young man who becomes infatuated with a young woman who has newly arrived to London. Claudia Jessie (Vanity Fair) plays Eloise Bridgerton, the brazen and rebellious sibling who believes she’s destined for something greater than marriage.

Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington, a young girl with a sharp wit and a kind heart who has been born into a family that doesn’t understand her. Ruby Barker plays Marina Thompson, who has been sent from the country to live with her cousins, the Featheringtons.

Sabrina Bartlett plays Siena Rosso, a captivating opera singer who is having a secret affair with a prominent lord. Ruth Gemmell (Penny Dreadful) plays Lady Violet Bridgerton, the matriarch of the central family who wants all of her children to marry for love.

Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury, a dowager who runs the town. Polly Walker plays Lady Portia Featherington, an ambitious mother who is determined to shop her daughters out to the most impressive suitors.

Luke Thompson will play Benedict Bridgerton, the second eldest of the siblings, who hopes to turn his artistic hobby into a career. Will Tilson stars as Gregory Bridgerton, a “terror with a heart of gold”, who is constantly teasing his sister, Hyacinth.

Florence Hunt will play Hyacinth Bridgerton, the youngest Bridgerton sibling who is dying to follow in her sisters’ footsteps and take part in the marriage mart. Ruby Stokes will star as Francesca Bridgerton, the most reserved of the siblings, who is careful with her words and has a sly sense of humour.

Ben Miller will play Lord Featherington, the lecherous lord who is seen as “a bit of a joke” in London high society. Bessie Carter plays Prudence Featherington, the eldest female in the family, who is enduring her third season on the marriage mart.

Harriet Cains plays Philipa Featherington, the middle Featherington child, who is hellbent on finding herself a husband. Martins Imhangbe plays Will Mondrich, an up-and-coming boxer who climbs London’s social hierarchy due to his newfound celebrity.

Lorraine Ashbourne plays Mrs Varley, the Featherington Housekeeper. Julie Andrews provides the voice of narrator Lady Whistledown.

What is it about?

Netflix’s official synopsis for the series is rather ambiguous, revealing little about the plot beyond what we already know: that it will be centre around the Bridgerton family as they navigate the “marriage mart” in high society London.

There’s a good chance that the first season of the show, or at least part of it, will borrow its plot from the first Bridgerton novel, The Duke and I.

This novel focus on Simon Bassett and Daphne Bridgerton, who have staged a fake relationship to keep Simon free from marriage-minded society mothers, and to stoke some interest in Daphne. However, as they carry out their plan, Daphne begins to fall for the Duke for real, and decides to try to win him over.

Given these two have the top billing on the series, it seems quite plausible that this storyline will form at least a part of the series.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on this page for updates on the series as more news trickles in…