When is You season 3 on Netflix? What will happen and who is in the cast?

Get obsessed all over again with You, the surprise breakout hit based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes. With a second season having just dropped Netflix, here’s everything you need to know about a possible third season…

When is You season 3 on Netflix?

Expect season three of You a year or so after the second season – so late 2020 or early 2021.

What will happen in You season 3?

You follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who develops dangerous obsessions with young women – in the first season, aspiring writer Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and in the second, aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti)

**WARNING: contains spoilers for You season two**

You season two had quite the surprise ending – while Caroline Kepnes’s second novel Hidden Bodies reveals that Joe’s girlfriend Love has a dark side, the TV series had her go as far as murder both Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers).

Season three looks to see the murderous couple come to terms with this revelation – as well as a certain shock pregnancy. The show seems to hint that Joe and Love will attempt to become a happy family unit, though we’re sure some killing is going to get in the way eventually…

Lead actor Badgley let slip that a third season was likely during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While discussing Love’s shocking actions during the season two finale, Badgley said “She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!”

When pressed further on a third season, he said: “Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially?”

Meanwhile Showrunner Patrick Gamble told Entertainment Weekly, “The stakes are pretty high. I have so many questions about Love’s mother who’s incredibly in the picture at the end of the season, like how much she really knows about her children.

“We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more story because we’re really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two.”

Both seasons one and two were based on novels written by Caroline Kepnes, but her third book is yet to be released. It is unknown it will adapt elements of the unreleased novel, or if the show will forge its own path.

Who is in the cast of You season 3?

The only confirmed cast so far is Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley as lovesick serial killer Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House) as equally murderous girlfriend Love Quinn.