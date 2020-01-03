When is the Star Wars Cassian Andor series coming to Disney+?

Another Star Wars Disney+ series is coming, with Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk set to reprise their roles from 2016 prequel movie Rogue One for a new sci-fi spy thriller.

“It’s been a really hard three years, to be honest. I’ve been waiting for the call,” Luna said of the new series at Disney’s D23 conference.

“Going back home, facing the idea of my character being gone. My kids won’t look me in the eye, sadly. But we’re here, and we’re going to look younger, which is amazing.”

But what can we expect from the Cassian Andor series? What other characters will return, and what’s it about? Check out everything we know so far below.

When is the Cassian Andor/K-2SO series coming to Disney+?

Currently unknown, though it’s set to begin filming in London in 2020. Given these timings, it seems likely the series will debut some time in 2021.

Who stars in the Disney+ Rogue One series?

Diego Luna returns as “charismatic Rebel leader” Cassian Andor, who played a central role in the plan to steal the Death Star schematics in Rogue One before his death at the end of the movie.

Alan Tudyk, who played his reprogrammed Imperial droid sidekick K-2SO, will also be returning. Like Andor, K-2SO was killed at the end of Rogue One, cementing this series’ status as a prequel.

It’s currently unknown who else will star in the series, though it’s certainly possible that Rogue One Rebel Alliance actors Genevieve O’Reilly (who played leader Mon Mothma), Alistair Petrie and Ben Daniels could be enticed back depending on the format of the drama.

Stephen Schiff is onboard as showrunner, while Tony Gilroy – who directed reshoots and rewrote large parts of Rogue One ahead of its release in 2016 – is set to direct multiple episodes and pen the pilot.

What is the Rogue One prequel about?

LucasFilm are currently remaining tight-lipped about what to expect from the new prequel, only describing it as “a new spy series inspired by Rogue One.”

With that in mind, we can probably expect various high-stakes missions for Cassian and K-2SO as they fight the good fight against the Empire, possibly even exploring how the pair met (and Tudyk’s droid was reprogrammed) in the first place.

Luna, for his part, promised “10 hours or more to explore these characters and these relationships,” and joked that his background in telenovelas would lead to some moments of high emotion between the two characters.

“Yes, we will have a telenovela moment,” he told the crowd (and Tudyk) at D23. “You can cry when I tell you, ‘Te extraño K-2.’”

What is the title of the Rogue One prequel series on Disney+?

While no title has been announced, Luna did hint that a title had been selected.

“Do we have a title? Can we say the title?” he asked onstage at D23, before being shut down by LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who told him “not yet.”

In other words, we probably don’t have too long to wait until we find out the title, and until then, we’ll just use Alan Tudyk’s suggestion –K2Fast, K2Furious: A Cassian Andor story.

Catchy, right?

What happened in Rogue One: A Star Wars story?

In this 2016 prequel film, set shortly before the events of original 1977 Star Wars movie A New Hope, Andor and K-2SO team up with miscreant Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) for a covert mission, learning that her father Galen (Mads Mikkelsen) had designed a flaw into the Death Star space station that the Rebels could use to blow it up (which Luke Skywalker did in the original Star Wars film).

Picking up other team members from occupied planet Jedha (most of which was later destroyed by the nascent Death Star), the team eventually find themselves on an Imperial weapons development station on the planet Scarif, where Jyn, Cassian and K-2SO manage to steal the Death Star plans and transmit them to the Rebel fleet while their friends attack for a distraction.

Unfortunately, K-2SO and the other Rebels almost all die in battle, while Jyn and Cassian end up perishing when the Death Star destroys the Scarif base. In the film’s final moments, the plans are transferred to Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) ship, tying the film into A New Hope’s opening moments.