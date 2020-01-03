BBC iPlayer is so much more than a catch-up service.

While the BBC website was once just a helpful place to catch up with that show you missed at the weekend, iPlayer is now a streaming service in its own right, attempting to keep pace with US media giants like Netflix and Amazon.

In short, it’s home to some of the best British TV available to watch online.

Whether you’re a fan of drama box sets such as Luther and Bodyguard, classic comedies like Extras and This Country, or archive documentaries by David Attenborough and Louis Theroux, there’s a lot to offer on iPlayer.

The BBC is also planning to make iPlayer even more useful for viewers, with the possibility that all shows will be made available to watch online for an entire year.

So, what’s currently available to watch? Check out our regularly updated picks of the best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Doctor Who

Series 1-11, series 12 added weekly

The latest series of Doctor Who has just started, pitting Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor against more iconic foes. New episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer weekly, while you can also catch up on older adventures dating back to Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor. Watch Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer

Worzel Gummidge

This remake of the classic 1980s television series has been warmly received by critics and audiences alike, with Mackenzie Crook taking on writing and directing duties as well as starring in the title role. Watch Worzel Gummidge on BBC iPlayer

The Trial of Christine Keeler

BBC One’s new drama series tells the story of the woman at the heart of one of the 20th Century’s biggest scandals: The Profumo Affair. Watch The Trial of Christine Keeler on BBC iPlayer

Guilt

This pitch-black comedy drama from BBC Scotland stars Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives as two brothers who accidentally kill a man with their car while driving home one night. They attempt to cover up the crime, but soon people start asking questions and their paranoia grows increasingly severe. Watch Guilt on BBC iPlayer

Elizabeth is Missing

Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson returns to British television for this feature length drama, which sees an elderly woman searching for her missing friend while contending with her own dementia. Watch Elizabeth is Missing on BBC iPlayer

Jonathan Pie: Back to the Studio

This stand-up set from faux news correspondent Jonathan Pie is more of the furious political satire that he has become known for. The character is portrayed by comedian Tom Walker and first broke out online with a number of viral videos. Watch Jonathan Pie: Back to the Studio on BBC iPlayer

Pose

This groundbreaking series comes from producer Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and depicts New York City’s LGBTQ ballroom culture scene during the 1980s and 90s. Two seasons are available on iPlayer, both of which have been critically acclaimed, with a third one on the way. Watch Pose on BBC iPlayer

This Time with Alan Partridge

Steve Coogan’s beloved comedy character returns to the BBC to co-host a magazine series akin to The One Show. As you would expect, things don’t go exactly to plan… Watch This Time with Alan Partridge on BBC iPlayer

Giri/Haji

This thriller is split across the cities of London and Tokyo as a single murder has devastating effects for people in both. Giri/Haji (which translates to Duty/Shame) comes from writer Joe Barton (Humans) with Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire) and Japanese actor Takehiro Hira in the leading roles. Watch Giri/Haji on BBC iPlayer

The War of the Worlds

The first instalment in the BBC’s three-part adaptation of HG Wells’s classic sci-fi story is now available on iPlayer. The much-anticipated series stars Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark) and Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). Watch The War of the Worlds on BBC iPlayer

His Dark Materials

The BBC’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s sweeping fantasy epic is an absolute delight. Dafne Keen (Logan) takes the lead role of Lyra Belacqua, a mischievous young girl intent on rescuing her kidnapped friend. Watch His Dark Materials on BBC iPlayer