When is Homecoming season 2 released? What’s going to happen?

Homecoming, the chilling and intriguing thriller based on a hit podcast of the same name, is coming back for a second series on Amazon.

But with its main lead Julia Roberts not reprising her role, who will be in the cast of the new season and what can we expect?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Homecoming season 2 on Amazon?

Amazon has not yet revealed an air date for the second series of Homecoming, which was originally ordered for two seasons. We’ll update this page as soon as more information is announced.

Who’s in the cast of Homecoming season 2?

In January, it was announced that Julia Roberts will not be reprising her role for series two of Homecoming.

Roberts’ portrayal of the series lead, caseworker Heidi Bergman, marked her first regular part in a TV series but the actress only had a one-year deal to star in the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Roberts will, however, remain on board as an executive producer.

With details of the second series being just as mysterious as the show itself, it’s currently unknown whether the rest of the cast will return, including Stephan James as Walter, Bobby Cannavale as Heidi’s boss Colin Belfast, Shea Whigham as Thomas Carrasco from the Department of Defence, Alex Karpovsky as Homecoming employee Craig, Sissy Spacek as Heidi’s mother Ellen Bergman, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Walter’s mother Gloria Cruz, Dermot Mulroney as Heidi’s on-off boyfriend Anthony, Hong Chau as Geist employee Audrey Temple and Jeremy Allen White as veteran Shrier.

What happened in Homecoming season 1?

The psychological thriller, based on a podcast of the same name, told the story of Heidi Bergman, a counsellor in a privately run retreat for returning war veterans who befriends a charming young soldier, Walter Cruz.

Over the course of the series, we discovered that the Homecoming facility isn’t actually helping the soldiers, it’s being run by a shady pharmaceutical agency called Geist which is pumping them with a drug that claims to treat PTSD, but is actually deleting their memories so that the government can’t redeploy them.

Heidi, on realising the true evil of the corporation she has been tricked into working for, takes the drug herself to destroy any memories of working there. She also ups Walter’s doses so that he won’t be fit enough to go out to fight, but then he vanishes.

Years later, after Thomas Carrasco from the Department of Defence begins to investigate the case and Heidi is able to re-access her memories, she travels to see Walter only to find he has forgotten her entirely.

What’s going to happen in Homecoming season 2?

For now, any plot details are being kept under wraps, and the TV show has already strayed from the podcast’s original storyline so we can’t really refer to that for any information.

But we can certainly speculate as to what we can expect from a second season without Heidi Bergman…

The new episodes could hone in on Geist’s next shady business venture, the ascension of Audrey Temple and Thomas Carrasco’s further investigations.

Here are all the questions we have ahead of series two.

What is the Homecoming podcast?

Homecoming’s first incarnation was as a scripted podcast series, written by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who adapted it for the small screen with director Sam Esmail.

It had a super starry voice cast, including Catherine Keener as Heidi Bergman, Oscar Isaac as Walter Cruz, and David Schwimmer as Colin Belfast.