Amazon Prime Video release dates 2020: major upcoming shows revealed

With continued pressure from Netflix, NOW TV and soon Disney+, the streaming service wars are set to really heat up in 2020.

Amazon Prime Video will be jostling to come out on top, kicking off its year with the likes of Star Trek: Picard and Treadstone, while new seasons of The Boys and Carnival Row are waiting in the wings.

Here are the major shows confirmed for Prime Video in 2020…

January

1st January

South Park: season 22 Earlier seasons of the long-running animated series are already available on Prime Video, but with the addition of these episodes fans can enjoy some more recent satire from Trey Parker and Matt Stone

3rd January

James May: Our Man in Japan One member of the Grand Tour trio is spinning off into his own adventure, travelling to see Japan’s iconic landmarks, sample cuisine and meet some locals

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper A new stand-up special from the comedian which explores what it means to be a feminist in today’s society.

10th January

Treadstone Jeremy Irvine takes the lead role in this action drama, which is set in the same world as the Jason Bourne film series

17th January

Rob Delaney: Jackie A stand-up special from the star and co-creator of Catastrophe, which is launching exclusively on Prime Video

24th January

Star Trek: Picard The latest Star Trek series sees Patrick Stewart return to the role of Captain Picard, which he originally portrayed on The Next Generation back in 1987

February

17th February

Outlander: season 5 Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) attempt to build their new life together in pre-revolutionary America

Coming soon

American Gods: season 3 Continuation of the Neil Gaiman fantasy adaptation, which sees an ex-convict caught in a war between the Old Gods and the New Gods

The Boys: season 2 This edgy new addition to the superhero genre garnered critical acclaim when it debuted this year, making the second season one of Amazon’s most anticipated projects

Carnival Row Second season of the fantasy period drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne

Hanna: season 2 The high-concept thriller about a young girl trained to kill will be back for a second season in 2020

Hunters New drama series following a band of Nazi hunters living in New York City in 1977, who set out to prevent a fascist uprising

Invincible The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman brings another of his popular comic books to the small screen, this time an animated superhero drama about 17-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits powers from his alien father

Modern Love: Season 2 This anthology series that explores romance in its many forms attracted some big Hollywood names for its first season, so expect more to crop up during its second run

THEM: Covenant A new horror anthology series that will go back to 1953 for its first season. It’s set to follow an African American couple who move to an all-white neighbourhood and are faced with malevolent forces both real and supernatural

Truth Seekers Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite for this comedy series about a pair of paranormal investigators following ghost sightings all over the UK

Utopia An American remake of Channel 4’s high-concept drama series, with Sasha Lane (Miseducation of Cameron Post) and Rainn Wilson (The US Office) set to star

The Walking Dead: World Beyond New series which will follow the first group of young people to have grown up in a world overrun by zombies