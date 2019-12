What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV shows available in the streaming universe, check out how to get the most from your subscription with all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again…

Friday 27th December: Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

In a world where structured reality reigns king, it’s somewhat refreshing to watch a show where genuine people act totally naturally, no matter how pedestrian their lives may be. Season two part two of this Japanese sleeper hit is available now. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 26th December: You – season two

The second season of this thriller sees the unhinged Joe move to Los Angeles under a new name, where he becomes infatuated with another unfortunate woman. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 24th December: Lost in Space – season two

Picks up with the Robinson family who are still lost in the deepest reaches of space, exploring more strange planets in the hunt for their lost robot. Watch on Netflix

Monday 23rd December: Million Pound Menu

BBC series presented by First Dates’ beloved maître d’ Fred Sirieix, in which budding restaurateurs bid for investment for their madcap and occasionally brilliant ideas. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 22nd December: The Two Popes

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star as Pope Benedict XVI and his successor Pope Francis in a fictionalised new drama exploring their one-of-a-kind handover of religious power. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 21st December: Holiday Rush

A radio DJ loses everything but finds new ways to connect with his family in this sweet seasonal movie. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th December: The Witcher

Henry Cavill stars as monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia in this gritty fantasy drama. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 19th December: Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

True crime series that tells the story of a group of amateur online detectives pulled into a dark underworld. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th December: Soundtrack season one

This romantic musical drama following a diverse group of people in LA who are connected by love and music was originally meant to be a Fox pilot, but Netflix swooped in and ordered a full season when it ultimately wasn’t picked up by the network. Jenna Dewan (Step Up, World of Dance) stars. Watch on Netflix