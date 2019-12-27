Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Prime Video, like its rival Netflix, has so much to scroll through it’s almost impossible to know where to start.

Sure, they make a big song and dance about their new series, such as edgy super hero drama The Boys, but there’s far more on offer here than what gets the most publicity.

So here, in one easy list, is the best of Amazon Prime, including both original productions and older shows you may have missed when they first aired.

If you're just starting out, check out our guide to Amazon Prime, including how it works, how much it costs and what type of thing you can find on the streaming service.

Last updated 24th December 2019

Justified

Justified stars Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet) as Deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens, whose style of law enforcement brings the practices of the Old West into modern times. The series ran for six seasons and was beloved by television critics throughout. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Grand Tour: Seamen

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May take to the water for this feature-length episode of their Amazon series. Each in a distinct boat of their choosing, they will voyage through Cambodia and Vietnam along the perilous Mekong Delta. It’s the first in a series of specials, with the next one due sometime in 2020. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

An award-winning, heart-lifting performance from Rachel Brosnahan makes this easily one of Amazon’s most accomplished original series. It really has a festive feel to it too, from the Broadway musical stylings of 50s New York to the fiery humour at the heart of every scene. The third season recently premiered to more critical acclaim. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Expanse

This sci-fi series is set hundreds of years in the future, where humankind has spread out to live all over the solar system. Thomas Jane plays a police detective tasked with finding a missing woman, only to find himself embroiled in a far larger conspiracy. After facing cancellation from its original network Syfy, The Expanse was picked up for a fourth season by Amazon this year to the delight of its many fans. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Undone

Rosa Salazar stars in this visually striking animated series about a woman who finds she has a new relationship with time after surviving a near-death experience. From Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of Netflix hit Bojack Horseman, Undone received critical acclaim upon its debut and was recently renewed for a second season. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Tick

The Tick is a super hero comedy based on a comic book of the same name, which stars Peter Serafinowicz as a powerful vigilante who teams up with the awkward Arthur Everest to fight a dangerous criminal underworld. Although it only lasted for two seasons, The Tick was well received by critics and boasts a passionate fanbase. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Grey’s Anatomy

The long-running medical drama has seen its fair share of cast turnover over the course of its 15-season run, but remarkably it has managed to hold on to its eponymous lead, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Seasons 1-14, which feature Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh and Katherine Heigl, are streaming now. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

New Girl

This beloved sitcom stars Zooey Deschanel (500 Days of Summer) as a quirky primary school teacher, who moves into the bachelor pad of three male friends led by Jake Johnson (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse). The unusual dynamic and likeable characters lead to great comedy moments throughout its lengthy run, which features several notable guest stars including Jamie Lee Curtis, Megan Fox and Linda Cardellini. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Man in the High Castle

This series plays with the biggest ‘What if?’ question of the 20th century: what if Germany had won the Second World War? It’s a simple premise that belies the devilish complexity of this counterfactual series, based on the novel by Philip K Dick. The fourth and final season is now available to stream. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

This Is Us

This warm comedy drama has taken the US by storm and for good reason: the series tells emotional stories about three siblings and their parents, jumping back and forth in time from their childhood in the 1980s to their adult lives today. The talented cast is led by Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes), Mandy Moore (47 Meters Down) and Sterling K Brown (The People v OJ Simpson). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Boys

Based on Garth Ennis’s comic of the same name, The Boys takes on a well-worn genre and turns it on its head, as a band of vigilantes goes up against a group of corrupt superheroes. Our sci-fi editor calls it “a viciously fun superhero satire“…. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Vikings

This account of Viking life isn’t always historically accurate, but has nonetheless enthralled viewers with its ancient action and drama. The series adapts the story of Norse legend Ragnar Lothbrok, with Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) in the lead role. The final season begins in December, so there’s no better time to catch up. Watch on Amazon Prime Video