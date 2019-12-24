Don’t F**k With Cats on Netflix | What is it about, and how disturbing is it?
The latest true crime documentary from Netflix has been described as their most disturbing yet
Over the last few years, Netflix have established themselves as the streaming service of choice for fans of true crime documentaries.
Shows like Making A Murderer and The Staircase have got viewers talking all over the world, while they even produced a well-made parody of the genre with the hilarious American Vandal.
Their latest offering, which has been called disturbing by many viewers, is Don’t F**k With Cats – here’s what you need to know…
When is Don’t F**k With Cats on Netflix?
The new docu-series hit the streaming service on Wednesday 18th December 2019.
What is Don’t F**k With Cats about?
This latest true crime documentary follows the case of Luke Magnotta, who uploaded videos of himself killing kittens onto the internet to the horror of many unsuspecting users.
In the aftermath of this disturbing footage, a group of amateur detectives teamed up to track the man down and ensure he is held responsible for his cruel actions.
Tragically, Magnotta would go on to do even more unspeakable things before his eventual capture.
Does Don’t F**k With Cats have disturbing scenes?
Some viewers have found themselves upset and distressed by the images shown in the documentary series. As a result, you should think carefully about whether or not you want to watch Don’t F**k With Cats.
Do NOT watch #DontFckWithCats on Netflix if you're sensitive to animal abuse.
I'm all thinking it had some silly cat videos or something, watched some of the first part then realized it's disturbing.
While the mystery of the series has been hailed as thrilling by many viewers, that may not be reason enough for some to subject themselves to the disturbing footage it contains.
Is there a trailer?
Netflix UK have shared this trailer to their YouTube channel, which gives viewers a glimpse at what they can expect. Due to YouTube’s strict user guidelines, there isn’t anything graphic in this trailer although the subject matter itself could be upsetting for some people.