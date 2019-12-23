Meet the cast of Netflix drama You season two

Netflix’s unnerving psychological thriller You was a surprise hit when it debuted last year, arriving shortly after Christmas just as people’s appetite for sweet sentiment began to wane.

The series wrapped up dramatically and left fans desperate for more episodes, which the streaming service was all too happy to provide.

The second instalment will feature both new and returning faces, so ahead of its premiere on Boxing Day, it’s time to get acquainted with the cast of You’s upcoming season…

*Warning: Spoilers for the first season of YOU are in this article*

Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg

Who is Joe Goldberg? Joe is the lead character of the show’s first and second season, a sociopathic killer with a tendency to stalk and obsess over certain women in his life.

In the first season, the unfortunate recipient of his attention was aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), who ultimately met her demise at his hands.

Joe pins the murder on Beck’s therapist, Dr Nicky (John Stamos), with the second season seeing him move to Los Angeles under the new name, Will.

What else has Penn Badgley been in? Badgley is best known for the popular teen drama series Gossip Girl, where he played the role of Dan Humphrey.

He also had a major role in the acclaimed Emma Stone comedy Easy A, and appeared in two episodes of 2015 miniseries The Slap, which is available to stream on All 4.

Victoria Pedretti plays Love Quinn

Who is Love Quinn? Love Quinn is the latest woman to become the centre of Joe’s obsessive tendencies. She is an aspiring chef and health guru who he meets after moving to Los Angeles.

What else has Victoria Pedretti been in? Pedretti’s big breakout role was as Eleanor “Nell” Crain in Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House. Over the summer, she also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s latest film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

James Scully plays Forty Quinn

Who is Forty Quinn? Forty is Love’s brother, an aspiring screenwriter who has previously faced serious struggles with addiction.

What else has James Scully been in? Scully was recently seen in the 2018 television series Heathers, which served as a remake of the 1988 movie of the same name.

Jenna Ortega plays Ellie Alves

Who is Ellie Alves? Ellie is a tough, confident teenager who grew up in Los Angeles and isn’t afraid of anything the city has in store for her… not yet, at least.

What else has Jenna Ortega been in? 17-year-old Jenna Ortega has been acting from a young age. Jane The Virgin fans may recognise her as young Jane in the flashback sections of the popular Netflix series, while she also played the role of Darcy in 2015’s Richie Rich reboot.

Ambyr Childers plays Candace

Who is Candace? Candace is Joe’s ex-girlfriend, who was initially thought to be dead throughout season one, only to pop up alive and well in a final episode twist. She is set to have a larger role in the second season, joining the main cast.

What else has Ambyr Childers been in? Childers got her start on the American soap opera All My Children, but may be better known to British viewers from her recurring role in Liev Schreiber’s drama series Ray Donavon.

Carmela Zumbado plays Delilah Alves

Who is Delilah Alves? Delilah is Ellie’s older sister, an investigative reporter who is always keen to follow a story. She’s had a tough past and as a result is frequently distrustful of the people around her.

What else has Carmela Zumbado been in? Zumbado has had small roles in various American television shows including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, NCIS: Los Angeles and Rosewood.

Robin Lord Taylor plays Will

Who is Will? Will is a personable guy whose job brings him into contact with unsavoury people and ultimately traps him in a difficult situation.

What else has Robin Lord Taylor been in? Robin Lord Taylor is best known for playing iconic Batman nemesis The Penguin in DC’s prequel television series Gotham.

Chris D’Elia plays Henderson

Who is Henderson? Henderson is a rich and famous stand-up comedian in Los Angeles, but he’s hiding secrets that hold the potential to ruin him.

What else has Chris D’Elia been in? Chris D’Elia has had a stand-up career in real life, making Henderson quite a natural fit for him, but more recently has branched out into acting with roles in The Good Doctor and Undateable.

Charlie Barnett plays Gabe

Who is Gabe? Gabe is an L.A. acupuncturist and longtime best friend to Love, which could well put him on a collision course with Joe as he begins to close in.

What else has Charlie Barnett been in? Charlie Barnett burst onto the scene earlier this year with a starring role in acclaimed Netflix series Russian Doll. Prior to that, he had appeared in three seasons of emergency service drama Chicago Fire.

John Stamos plays Dr Nicky

Who is Dr Nicky? Dr Nicky first appeared in season one of You as a therapist to the ill-fated Guinevere Beck, who Joe also visits under a different name to find out more about her.

Ultimately, things end badly for Nicky as he is framed for Joe’s crimes, but he will nonetheless return for season two – could he expose Joe’s true nature once and for all?

What else has John Stamos been in? John Stamos has had a long career in television dating back to the 1980s and the American sitcom Full House. He later joined the cast of hospital drama ER for its final four seasons and has since had roles in horror series Scream Queens and Netflix revival Fuller House.