The best kids’ movies to watch on Netflix

It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.

From 1990s classics like Matilda and Hook to modern efforts like The Lego Batman Movie and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, we’ve compiled the definitive list of the best all-ages films on Netflix. Each of these has just enough to keep the wee ones and grown ups entertained.

Check out our list of the best family films on Netflix below.

The Lego Batman Movie

“Quite possibly the best Batman film, ever,” we say. What could beat the Caped Crusader in brick form? Watch on Netflix

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

As good as the 1995 original, director Jake Kasdan’s rip-roaring action adventure takes the bare bones of Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 book and adds contemporary twists while downplaying the jungle animal perils… Watch on Netflix

The Dark Crystal

Although The Dark Crystal emerged from the darker side of Jim Henson’s imagination, it’s still a mesmerising picture that will enchant older children and adults alike. A survivor of a near-extinct race is given a dangerous quest as his world approaches an astronomical event that will decide its future… Watch on Netflix

Shrek

Mike Myers voices the ugly, antisocial green ogre who must rescue a human princess (Cameron Diaz) in order to appease evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) and rid his swamp of an infestation of traditional fairy-tale characters in this animated fantasy comedy from DreamWorks… Watch on Netflix

Shrek 2

Mike Myers’ big green ogre may have lost his way in later films, but the first two are fairytale-skewering classics built for repeat-viewing. Watch Shrek 2 on Netflix

Puss in Boots

That suave, scene-stealing cat from Shrek 2 finally gets his own swashbuckling adventure and it couldn’t be a more colourful feline fairy tale. Here the dashing Puss (impeccably voiced by Antonio Banderas) finds romance with slinky Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) as they team up with Puss’s former partner-in-crime Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis) on a quest for a golden goose. Watch on Netflix

Despicable Me 2

Supervillain-turned-dad Gru fights his former allies with new gadgets, new cars and more minions! Watch on Netflix

How to Train Your Dragon

Because who doesn’t want a dragon as a pet… Watch on Netflix

Wallace & Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Claymation heroes Wallace and Gromit make their silver-screen debut in this tale about a very big bunny Watch on Netflix

Spy Kids

Two kids become spies and attempt to save their parents from an evil mastermind. Watch on Netflix

Matilda

Roald Dahl’s story of a clever little girl who takes on her parents and a headmistress. Watch on Netflix

Madagascar

Four animals from a New York zoo make a break for it and escape to the island of Madagascar. Watch on Netflix

Free Willy

This entertaining children’s picture about a boy and his whale knows exactly what strings to pull and when. Australian director Simon Wincer combines animatronic models with shots of Keiko, the real-life killer whale that plays Willy, with great skill. Watch on Netflix