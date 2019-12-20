NOW TV guide: How much does it cost and what’s best to watch?

NOW TV is fast becoming one of the best streaming services in the UK.

Advertisement

Home of the likes of Chernobyl, Game of Thrones and Watchmen, it continues to bolster its library with new and classic shows from HBO, live sports and first runs from the very best film releases.

What is NOW TV?

An online streaming service from Sky, which comprises of five individual “passes” – Entertainment, Movies, Sport, hayu (a reality TV-centric pass) and Kids – to which users can subscribe.

The passes are separate monthly subscriptions that give the user access to either live TV broadcasts – as with the sports pass – or a library of TV shows or movies.

How much does NOW TV cost a month?

Entertainment Pass costs £7.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers. It gives users access to 12 live channels and 300 TV series boxsets.

Sky Cinema Pass costs £11.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers. Users will have access to all 11 Sky Cinema channels, and over 1000 movies on demand.

Sky Sports Pass costs 33.99 per month, £14.99 for seven days, or £8.99 for a one-day pass. It gives users access to all 11 Sky Sports Channels.

A mobile-only pass is also available for £5.99 per month, which allows viewers to stream 5 Sky Sports channels on their phones.

NOW TV Kids Pass costs £3.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers. Users get 6 channels, plus thousands of episodes on demand.

hayu Month Pass costs £3.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers. Users get over 250 box sets of top reality TV shows, added the same day as the US premiere.

What Channels do I get with NOW TV?

NOW TV’s Entertainment Pass allows viewers to watch the following channels live:

Sky Atlantic

Sky 1

Sky Living

Sky Arts

Fox

Gold

ITV Encore

Comedy Central

ABC studios

MTV

Discovery Channel

Nat Geo Wild

Is NOW TV different to Sky Boxsets?

Yes, NOW TV is an entirely separate entity to Sky’s broadcast TV package (to which Sky Boxsets is an additional on-demand service).

You don’t have to be a Sky TV subscriber to use NOW TV, which can give you access to Sky TV channels and programmes from as little as £3.99 per month. Depending on which services you require, it can work out a lot cheaper than subscribing to Sky.

How do I sign up to NOW TV?

Go to the NOW TV website and create an account. Then click the TV Passes tab, and select which passes you would like to subscribe to (you can do a 7-day free trial for all but the sports pass).

Once you have an active subscription, you will need to download the NOW TV app for your desktop, smartphone or iPad.

How do I watch NOW TV?

You can watch NOW TV by signing in to your account on your usual web browser, and selecting a TV show/ movie/ sports event that you want to watch. This will then launch your NOW TV desktop app, which will then play your selection.

Alternatively, you can purchase a NOW TV Smart Stick here for £14.99, which can be inserted into any TV with a HDMI port. The device must be connected to your WiFi, and it will then allow you to stream NOW TV – as well as BBC iPlayer, All4, ITV Hub and Netflix – via your TV.

Otherwise, you can get a NOW TV Smart Box for £45.99. It does the same as the Smart Stick, plus 4K viewing and voice search.

You can also watch NOW TV on your smartphone via the NOW TV app on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, and/or via Chromecast, LG and Samsung Smart TVs(models from 2015), PS4 and Xbox One.

What are the best TV shows on NOW TV?

NOW TV has a brilliant library of TV shows to choose from, on top of its live sports events.

The Entertainment Pass features hundreds of hours of great TV dramas, including HBO classics The Wire, The Sopranos and more recent gems like Game of Thrones, Chernobyl and Watchmen. These are dramas you often won’t find on streaming services such as Amazon Prime or Netflix (make sure to check out our Netflix vs Prime Video vs Now TV analysis).

There’s also some top-notch comedy, in the form of Veep and Modern Family.

The hayu Pass has all sixteen seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Love and Hip-hop, Project Runway and Vanderpump Rules, to name a few.

What are the best films on NOW TV?

The Sky Cinema channels are often the first place to stream the biggest film releases, such as Star Wars, Avengers: Endgame, Bohemian Rhapsody, Captain Marvel and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Check out the latest films to arrive on NOW TV here.

Can I buy a Sky Sports Pass for one day?

Yes, one-day Sports Passes are available for £8.99, and they give you access to all of the Sky Sports channels for 24 hours – meaning you can watch an entire Super Sunday of Premier League matches.

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can get a seven-day pass for £14.99.