What is Netflix show Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! about?

Actor and comedian Ronny Chieng (you might recognise him from Crazy Rich Asians and The Daily Show) makes his Netflix debut this December with a comedy special.

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! is the latest show to join Netflix’s slate of comedy specials. It’s a popular genre, with a great mix of stand-up from around the globe including Brit comedian James Acaster’s Repertoire, Ali Wong’s Hard Knock Wife and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s Afraid of the Dark and Son of Patricia.

Following her hugely successful stand-up show, Ali Wong went on to star in Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe alongside Keanu Reeves, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for what Chieng does next after catching his Netflix special.

When is Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! on Netflix?

The Netflix comedy special was released on 17th December 2019 and is available to stream now.

What is Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! about?

The comedy special will showcase Chieng’s irreverent, unapologetic style as he reflects on his journey to America thus far. He’ll cover everything from consumerism and its effects to what the US might be like with an Asian-American president.

Who is Ronny Chieng?

Comedian and actor Ronny Chieng has a pretty diverse background. He was born in Malaysia and raised between Manchester, New Hampshire, Singapore and Australia. He worked as a correspondent on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show and got his big Hollywood break last year, when he played status-obsessed Eddie Cheng in Crazy Rich Asians.

Chieng also created and starred in his own sitcom, Ronny Chieng: International Student.