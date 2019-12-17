From lobbing bananas at your friends on Mario Kart, to catchin’ them all on Pokemon Sword and Sheild, there’s a lot you can do on the Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

However, does the hybrid games console allow you to view your favourite Netflix titles when you need a break from gaming?

Here’s all you need to know…

Can you watch Netflix on Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo Switch does not currently support the Netflix app. Switch users have been waiting since 2017 to watch shows like Stranger Things and The Crown on their consoles.

Although Netflix tweeted in 2018 that it was “exploring possibilities” with Nintendo, the streaming service has offered no further updates.

Netflix is, however, available to on use on Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS consoles. The platform is also available to watch on both the PS4 and Xbox One.

What about NOW TV, Amazon Prime Video and Britbox? Can you watch them on Nintendo Switch?

Sadly not. The NOW TV, Amazon Prime and Britbox apps are not available to download from the Nintendo eShop. If you’re a huge on-demand TV fan then maybe the Switch isn’t for you.

US Switch owners are able to use streaming platform Hulu. However, the service is not available in the UK.

Advertisement

What video streaming services can you download on Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo Switch owners can download and watch content on the YouTube app.