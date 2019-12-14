Netflix release dates 2019: all the original films coming this year

Netflix made significant headway in its bid to compete with the major Hollywood film studios last year, with smash hits Bird Box and The Christmas Chronicles, and critical darlings The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Roma. Its romcom revivals, too, like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Set It Up, were wildly popular.

There is no longer any doubt about it: Netflix is now a major force in film.

In 2019, the streaming service is doubling down on this recent success with massive releases like the latest outings from veteran film-makers Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh and directorial debuts from on-screen stars Amy Poehler and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Plus, they’ve got crush-of-the-moment Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson starring in a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry the IV and Henry the V, another Noah Centineo romcom, and Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam as US military vets who band together to steal from a South American drug lord…

Check out our guide to all the Netflix Original films still to come in 2019 below.

December

Thursday 5th December

A Christmas Prince: the Royal Baby A pregnant Amber must find out who stole a priceless Aldovian artefact before Christmas Eve arrives. Watch on Netflix

Friday 6th December

Marriage Story Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson have their Blue Valentine moment in Noah Baumbach’s latest. Watch on Netflix

Friday 13th December

6 Underground Michael Bay’s latest action flick stars Ryan Reynolds. Watch on Netflix

Bigger. Better. Bay-er. ???? 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds arrives 13 December. pic.twitter.com/F5DviDA1ps — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 9, 2019

Friday 20th December

The Two Popes Anthony Hopkins plays Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce plays Pope Francis in this account of “the most dramatic transition of power in the last 2,000 years”

