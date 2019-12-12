Netflix release dates 2020: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

The start of another year means the arrival of yet more exciting new and returning series from streaming giant Netflix.

Netflix are kicking off the year with some major returning shows including Bojack Horseman, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Sex Education, as well as offering a bunch of brand new series to get stuck into, such as Messiah, on New Year’s Day.

Find out more about the key shows coming to Netflix in 2020 below…

January

1st January

Messiah Brand new thriller about a man who builds a huge fanbase of people who believe he is a divine messiah figure, but in the process becomes a threat to international security.

3rd January

Anne With an E: Season 3 The third and final season of this latest adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel: Anne of Green Gables.

8th January

Cheer Documentary series from the makers of Last Chance U, following the Navarro College cheerleaders as they prepare for the National Championships.

10th January

AJ and the Queen New series starring RuPaul as a drag queen who teams up with a tough 11-year-old girl to recoup the savings that were stolen from her.

15th January

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 Long-running comedy series starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, following two women who are forced to live together after their husbands fall in love with each other.

17th January

Sex Education: Season 2 The critically acclaimed comedy-drama returns to continue the story of Otis, a teenager who sets up a sex clinic at his school, as well as his classmates Maeve, Ola, Adam and Eric.

Ares Psychological horror series hailing from The Netherlands, where two friends are seduced by wealth and power only to find themselves trapped somewhere demonic.

24th January

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 3 The supernatural series following a teenage witch will return in 2020, as Sabrina prepares to enter hell in order to save her boyfriend, Nick.

31st January

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 – Part 2 This adult animated series starring Will Arnett as an alcoholic horse/movie star is coming to a close. If previous episodes are anything to go by, expect a moving finale.

Ragnarok A Norwegian series that blends legends of Norse mythology with a coming-of-age drama, set in the fictional town of Edda where no one is who they seem.

February

7th February

Locke and Key This new series is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novels by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King), taking place in a mysterious house where unlocking doors grants magical abilities.

24th February

Better Call Saul: Season 5 The final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off will begin its weekly release schedule, ending the story of television’s resident seedy lawyer Saul Goodman.