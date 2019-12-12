Netflix release dates 2020: all the original films coming next year

Netflix’s status as a major force in the film industry is no longer up for debate, with 2019 seeing huge new films from the likes of Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), both of whose movies are expected to bag nominations galore come awards season.

And in the year ahead, it seems unlikely that the streaming giant will slow its progress – with a host of brand-new films already scheduled for release and others certain to follow.

Check out our guide to all the Netflix Original films to come in 2020 below.

Friday 17th January

A Fall from Grace Thriller written and directed by Tyler Perry, in which a woman finds herself in trouble after a new romantic partner proves dangerous.

Wednesday 12th February

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Sequel to the immensely popular 2018 teen tom-com starring Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.

Exact Dates TBC

Wonderland New mystery film from Peter Berg (Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor) based on a novel by Ace Atkins. Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke and Alan Arkin star.

Eurovision Will Ferrell comedy that pokes fun at the Eurovision Song Contest, as two Icelandic singers are given the chance to represent their country.

Rebecca High Rise director Ben Wheatley provides his take on the classic Daphne du Maurier thriller, with a cast including Lily James and Armie Hammer.

The Willoughbys Animated feature based on Lois Lowery’s children book of the same name. Ricky Gervais and Maya Rudolph are amongst those lending their voices to the film.

The Prom Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy makes his first feature film for Netflix, based on the popular Broadway musical of the same name.

All the Bright Places Elle Fanning stars in this adaptation of Jennifer Niven’s novel in which two teenagers wish to escape from small-town Indiana.

Horse Girl Co-written by and starring GLOW’s Alison Brie, Horse Girl follows a socially awkward arts and crafts store employee unable to distinguish the logic of her dreams from reality.

The Boys in the Band Following a successful Broadway revival in 2018, the 1968 play is adapted for screen with many of its stage cast reprising their roles – including The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons.

The Dig An impressive cast – including Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James – star in this drama about a widow who finds hidden riches on her property.

The Devil All the Time A psychological thriller set in 1960s Ohio, the latest film from Antonio Campos follows a collection of disturbed people coming to terms with the damages of The Second World War. The impressive ensemble cast boasts Riley Keogh, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland among its stars.

The Last Thing He Wanted Dee Rees follows the excellent Mudbound with a second Netflix film, this time a political thriller about a journalist who stops her coverage of the 1984 presidential election to care for her father. The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe and Ben Affleck.

Welcome to Sudden Death A remake of the 1995 Jean-Claude Van Damme terrorist thriller with Michael Jai White in the lead role.

The Old Guard Comicbook adaptation from Gina Prince-Blythewood that follows a captain leading a small group of soldiers working as mercenaries through the ages.

Jingle Jangle A Christmas musical about a toymaker and his granddaughter who construct a magical invention with potentially life-changing consequences.