50 of the best Netflix movies available now

Struggling to find a film on Netflix to watch right now? You may hear a lot about the high-profile Netflix original TV shows like 13 Reasons Why and The Crown made by the streaming giant, but with so many titles available in the constantly moving movie catalogue it’s sometimes quite difficult to find a film that suits you.

Don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you and have found the very best movies available on Netflix. From cult favourites and award-winning Hollywood’s blockbusters there’s something for everyone on Netflix. You just need to know where to look!

Check out our guide to the best movies on Netflix available right now.

Updated 12th December 2019

Marriage Story

A story about a couple (played by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson) who decide to get divorced, this ust may be a modern masterpiece from writer/director Noah Baumbach. It will make you laugh. It will make you smile. And if you are married, it will make you pray that you never get divorced… Watch on Netflix

The Irishman

A passion project long in the making, Netflix’s The Irishman sees director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration. The gangster biopic centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino). Watch on Netflix

The King

Co-written and directed by David Michôd (War Machine), Netflix’s film adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V borrows the bard’s characters and plot, but changes the dialogue and other key details. Ladybird’s Timothée Chalamet stars. Watch on Netflix

Jaws

Many of us won’t forget the first time we saw that film about a seaside resort named Amity that is terrorised by a great white shark. Police chief Martin Brody (played by Roy Schneider) orders the beaches to be closed, but the corrupt mayor and local businessmen insist they stay open – with tragic results. Watch on Netflix

The Maze Runner

The Hunger Games meets Lord of the Flies in this fast-paced and enjoyably moody teen thriller adapted from the bestselling novel by James Dashner. A teen arrives in an isolated community of youngsters, with no memory of who he is or the outside world… Watch on Netflix

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie

Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series, as we finally find out what happened to Jesse Pinkman after his escape from captivity… Watch on Netflix

Call Me by Your Name

Romantic Tuscany in the summer of 1983 provides the setting for this tale of desire, in which a confidently attractive 24-year-old US intern (Armie Hammer) dares the clever, talented and virgin teenage son (a star-making role for Timothée Chalamet) of his multilingual host family to dive first into uncharted waters for a dalliance. Watch on Netflix

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

12 Years a Slave actor and Oscar winner Chiwetel Ejiofor has adapted William Kamkwamba’s memoir that’s set in a small village in Malawi in 2001 when the 13-year-old William overcame school expulsion and parental mistrust to create a crop-saving wind turbine with the aid of a library book and a bicycle dynamo. A genuinely life-affirming tale. Watch on Netflix

Roma

Believe the hype. Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron’s film about a maid working for an upper-middle class family in Mexico City in the 1970s is visually stunning, deeply moving and perhaps the finest film to be released in 2018 – and it is here on Netflix for everyone to enjoy. Watch on Netflix