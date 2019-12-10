When is Marvel’s What If…? TV series released on Disney+?

Ever wondered what would have happened to Wakanda if Killmonger had defeated T’Challa? Or if Thanos’ finger snap had wiped out a completely different set of Avengers? Or what about if Marvel made an animated TV series with an all-star voice cast that could take up those questions and more?

Fortunately, we know the answer to that last question is a resounding yes, thanks to the unveiling of What If?, a Disney+ series set to inject some hypothetical chaos into the MCU.

When is Marvel’s What If…? series on TV?

The series is currently slated for a Summer 2021 release. Hopefully, the streaming service will be available in the UK by then…

What is Marvel’s What If…?

Like the comic books of the same name, the animated show will delve into the MCU’s flagship moments and ask what would happen if they transpired another way.

It won’t be canon, but it will hopefully be a lot of fun. The anthology show could ask what would have happened if Peggy Carter became Captain America or how the world would have looked if Howard Stark made an Iron Man suit for Steve Rogers. The possibilities are endless.

The comic book series – launched in 1977 – also pondered on alternate timelines where Spider-Man joined the Fantastic Four and Hulk had the brain of Bruce Banner (something that later became reality in the comics and the MCU: see Endgame).

At Disney’s D23 conference, Kevin Feige debuted some footage from the series, including the story of how Peggy (voiced by live-action star Hayley Atwell) was enhanced by the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, and another where Bucky (Sebastian Stan) confronts a zombie Captain America.

The series is animated in a cell-shaded, animated style, and newer images and clips spotted on Disney+ have given fans an idea of what to expect…

Who’s in the voice cast of What If…?

A lot of familiar Marvel names will be reprising their superhero roles…

Josh Brolin (Thanos)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster)

Taika Waititi (Korg)

Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster)

Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk)

Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury)

Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)

Michael Rooker (Yondu)

Karen Gillan (Nebula)

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)

Michael Douglas (Hank Pym)

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger)

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes)

Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter)

Toby Jones (Arnim Zola)

Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan)

Sean Gunn (Kraglin)

Djimon Hounsou (Korath)

Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark)

What If…? will also see the introduction of Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright as Uatu the Watcher, a celestial being who watches over the events of the MCU.

He’ll serve as the narrator of the series, outlining the original event and how differently it could have panned out.

And Jeff Goldblum has now suggested that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr could also be contributing a voice performance for the series, despite apparently leaving Marvel behind in Avengers: Endgame.

“I went to the Disney Studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s going to be on Disney+ called What If…? where it’s an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel,” Goldblum told Buzzfeed.

“And this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will do a voice in that.”