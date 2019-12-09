When is Lost in Space season 2 on Netflix?

“Danger, Will Robinson!”

Netflix’s reboot of the classic Lost in Space series is returning to the streaming giant for a second season. Following the Robinsons, a family of space colonists selected for an interstellar mission, the show is based on the 1965 series of the same name (itself an intergalactic retelling of The Swiss Family Robinson).

Here’s everything you need to know about Lost in Space season two.

When is Lost in Space season two available to stream?

Season two is set to air during Christmas 2019, currently premiering on Tuesday 24th December.

More Danger, Will Robinson. Lost in Space Season 2 is coming. pic.twitter.com/SBEbJaKUIi — Lost In Space (@lostinspacetv) May 14, 2018

What’s Lost in Space about?

The series follows Maureen and John Robinson and their three children, Will (the youngest), Judy and Penny, who are sent on a space mission but whose spacecraft veers off course and into a wormhole after an alien robot breaches the ship, forcing the space colonisers onboard to evacuate.

Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey star in the Netflix series, in which eleven-year-old Will Robinson befriends a robot after helping to repair it.

The first season saw the Robinsons successfully imprison June Harris — a psychopath and criminal who had assumed the identify of Dr Smith in order to abort the humans’ mission — but ended up with their ship being sent by aliens into a different, unknown galaxy, which Will recognises from a shape the Robot once drew for him, with the warning: “Danger, Will Robinson”.

Is there a trailer for Lost in Space season two?

“I’m gonna find him.”

Yep, Netflix has released the teaser trailer for Lost in Space season two, in which Will Robinson is searching for the Robot — a hunt that will see his whole family go “through the looking glass”…

A later trailer, released in December 2019 a few weeks before the release of the series, shows off more challenges faced by the Robinsons on their travels, including some very creepy monsters, new worlds and more than one deadly robot…