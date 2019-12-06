When is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV series released on Disney+?

Avengers-adjacent superheroes Bucky Barnes (AKA The Winter Soldier) and Sam “Falcon” Wilson are to lead their own Disney+ TV show in 2020.

The six-part series is being written by Malcom Spellman (Empire), with Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) set to direct – and it’s expected to follow on from the events of Avengers: Endgame.

This means that the adventures of the newly-anointed Captain America (Falcon) are to begin on the Mickey Mouse Corp’s new streaming service, which is kind of a big deal.

Here’s everything we know about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

When will the Falcon/Winter Soldier TV series be released?

As revealed at San Diego Comic Con 2019, the six-part series is set to be released in autumn 2020. Here’s hoping Disney+ is available in the UK by then…

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are already in sync for 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (via MarvelStudios | IG Story) pic.twitter.com/xxKDKi5TZH — Fandom (@getFANDOM) November 4, 2019

As of November 2019 the series had begun production, as announced on Instagram by Mackie and Stan, so the road to Marvel’s first Disney+ series begins now…

Who is in the cast of the Falcon/Winter Soldier TV series?

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie will, of course, reprise their roles as the titular superheroes.

It has also been confirmed that Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Bruhl will return to the MCU as Zemo – the criminal mastermind who drove a wedge between Captain America and Iron Man –and that he’ll finally be sporting the character’s iconic purple mask from the comics. Check out this first-look image of him in action!

Baron Zemo's infamous masked look has now been fully revealed in this official new image from #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier! pic.twitter.com/32aFWQUus6 — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 12, 2019

Wyatt Russell is set to appear as USAgent, a Captain America copycat with a dark side, who can be glimpsed in new concept art in a familiar costume…

John Walker/US Agent (Wyatt Russell) as Captain America in #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/iYcGfr7ovB — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 12, 2019

Emily Van Camp is also expected to reprise her role as Sharon Carter (Peggy’s Niece). We wonder if Peggy ever found out about that kiss Sharon and Steve shared…

What is the Falcon/Winter Soldier TV series about?

First poster for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ series; Bucky Barnes has short hair again. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/JCDVQFLG3v — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) August 25, 2019

In Avengers: Endgame, after the dust had settled on the climactic battle with Thanos and his goons, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) ventured back into the past to return the stolen Infinity Stones to their rightful place in time and space, and returned an elderly man, effectively ending his tenure as Captain America. He then handed his shield to Sam, presumably passing on the mantle of Captain America, too. But does he have what it takes to be America’s Ass?

The series is expected to follow on from Avengers: Endgame, so we should get some answers on that here.

As for Bucky, he’s no longer under the control of evil institution Hydra, and he’s now got a shiny new Vibranium arm courtesy of the good people of Wakanda. If he can get past the jealousy that his best pal chose Falcon as his successor, then these two could make a fine crime-fighting duo. Oh, and based on one concept art poster, he’s had a haircut…

Given the prominence of Captain America’s shield in the official logo, it seems likely that the series will continue to explore the character’s legacy, and it could be that both Sam and Bucky will vie for the position of the new Cap.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said of his man out of time while attending an Italy convention.

“So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone… I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character.”

Could Sharon Carter be a love interest for either superhero? And what will bring Zemo back to villainy? We’ll have to wait and see…

Who is writing the Falcon/Winter Soldier TV series?

A couple of writers have been mentioned in connection with the new show. First off, Variety reported the involvement of Malcolm Spellman, who is best known for working on hit Fox series Empire.

The second name, revealed by The Wrap, is the more intriguing of the two – Derek Kolstad, who is the creator of the John Wick franchise. The most recent film in the series, Chapter 3 – Parabellum, has been a critical and box office hit with a fourth John Wick film already green-lit.