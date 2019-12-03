Accessibility Links

The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson would direct an episode of The Mandalorian "in a heartbeat"

The director has clearly not been dissuaded against returning to the franchise

Although it’s probably fair to say Rian Johnson’s first foray into a galaxy far far away proved divisive amongst the Star Wars fanbase, the filmmaker clearly hasn’t been deterred against returning to the franchise.

The acclaimed director of Knives Out has claimed that he’d love to direct an episode of The Mandalorian’s second season, claiming he’d do so “in a heartbeat.”

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN.

Speaking on the RealBlend podcast, Johnson responded to a question about whether he’d like to direct an episode by saying, “Hell yeah! Man, if I had the time, I would get in there in a heartbeat. I had a set visit for Season 1 and it looked amazing. It looked like so much fun!”

Johnson is also reported to still be in talks to write and direct a brand new Star Wars trilogy, although details on when that might begin are still rather thin on the ground.

Star Wars bosses have clearly been impressed with the director’s vision, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi having proved a major hit with critics, despite a minority of fans taking against the film.

The Mandalorian is currently airing its first series across the Atlantic, although it is not yet available in the UK – with British and Irish viewers having to wait till 31st March 2020 until they can see the show, when Disney+ launches here.

There is not yet an official premiere date for the second season, so it could be a while till we see if Johnson does indeed return, but one thing is for sure – we’d be all for it!

