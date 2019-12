What’s new on Netflix – best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Tuesday 3rd December: Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

On her 40th birthday, the popular US stand-up delivers laughs in her second Netflix special, this time exploring her Jewish roots. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd December: Mid90s

Jonah Hill makes his directorial debut with this acclaimed coming of age skater film, which follows a 13 year-old living in the eponymous time period. Starring Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges and Katherine Waterston. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 1st December: A Private War

This true-life tale delves into the life of Marie Colvin (played by Rosamund Pike), one of the most celebrated war correspondents in the US, a journalist driven to frontlines of conflict across the globe. Watch now on Netflix.

Saturday 30th November: All the Money in the World

A crime thriller from director Ridley Scott, this movie follows the true story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the efforts of his mother (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. Watch now on Netflix.

Friday 29th November: Atlantics

This much acclaimed Senegalese film is the first feature from writer/director Mati Diop and went down a storm when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, taking home the Grand Prix award. A supernatural love story, it concerns Ada a 17 year-old in love with a construction worker who suddenly goes missing. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 28th November: Merry Happy Whatever

Christmas themed sitcom starring Dennis Quaid and Ashley Tidsdale. The plot centres on Don Quinn (Quaid) who must deal with the stress of the festive season and all that comes with it – including his daughter bringing her new boyfriend home. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 27th November: The Irishman

A slow-burning gangster epic from Martin Scorsese, featuring three excellent performances from masters of the genre Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. The story centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 26th November: Mike Birbiglia: the New One

Comedian and regular This American Life contributor brings his award-winning Broadway show to Netflix, sharing his unique take on parenting. Watch on Netflix

Monday 25th November: Mortel

Twisty French teen drama series about three misfits who find themselves bound together by a supernatural force… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 24th November: Nailed It! Holiday! season 2

The ludicrous but fun baking show returns for another Christmas special, hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 23rd November: I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Entertaining reality series in which singer-songwriter Charli XCX handpicks four women to form an alt-pop band. Watch on Netflix

Friday 22nd November: Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

An anthology drama series based on the country legend’s songs, based on new and some of her best-loved songs. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 21st November: The Knight before Christmas

Following last year’s The Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens returns to Netflix in this equally absurd holiday romance involving a time-travelling medieval knight. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 20th November: Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

A Netflix Original documentary about the Bikram hot yoga founder Bikram Choudury, who was accused of sexually abusing his followers. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 19th November: Iliza: Unveiled

US comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s fifth Netflix comedy special. Newly married, this time round she delves into the world of wedding traditions. Watch on Netflix

Monday 18th November: 20 Feet from Stardom

Morgan Neville’s Oscar-winning documentary shines a spotlight on the people who are responsible for some of the best bits of our favourite songs: the backing singers… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 17th November: The Crown season 3

God save Olivia Colman! The now Oscar-winning star succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in season three of Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown.

New episodes are set to cover the years 1964-77, delving into events such as the Apollo 11 moon landing and Prince Charles’s investiture ceremony. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 16th November: Earthquake Bird

Set in Tokyo circa 1989, this polished thriller follows a young female expat who comes under suspicion for murdering her close friend. However, all isn’t what it seems…

Stars Tomb Raider lead Alicia Vikander alongside Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road) and J-Pop superstar Naoki Kobayashi. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 15th November: Klaus

A fresh animated take on Santa Claus’s origins from the writer/director of Despicable Me. Voice talent includes Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 14th November: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Remaking a classic Robin Williams film was always likely to be a risky strategy – but thanks do a stellar cast including Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black, this reboot did an excellent job. A sequel is also on the horizon, set to be released just in time for Christmas. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 13th November: Maradona in Mexico

Docuseries about the Argentine football legend’s time in Culiacán, Mexico – the heart of the Sinaloa Cartel – attempting to save local team the Dorados. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 12th November: Jeff Garlin: Our Man Out in Chicago

Perhaps best known for his role on Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Jeff Garlin returns with his latest stand-up special touching on topics including love, loss, success and food addiction. Watch on Netflix

Monday 11th November: Let It Snow

Kiernan Shipka and Shameik Moore lead this romantic teen Christmas comedy set during a snowstorm in a small town on Christmas Eve. Watch on Netflix

Friday 8th November: Green Eggs and Ham

Animation of the iconic children’s book by Dr Seuss, produced by Ellen DeGeneres and starring Michael Douglas. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 7th November: Atypical season 3

Warm, heartfelt drama about a family whose teenage son is on the autistic spectrum. In the new third season, Sam (Keir Gilchrist) is off to college. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 6th November: Seth Meyers Lobby Baby

Seth Meyers has established himself as one of the biggest talk show hosts across the pond, and now he’s taking his talents to Netflix with his first stand-up special for the streaming giant. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 5th November: Holiday in the Wild

Starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis, this unusual love story sees a divorcee travel to a Zambian safari and ends up rescuing an orphan baby elephant with help from a charming pilot – eventually extending her stay over the festive period. Watch on Netflix

Monday 4th November: The King

Based on several plays from Shakespeare’s ‘Henriad’ this epic historical drama stars Timothée Chalamet as King Henry V. Also starring are Joel Edgerton, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelsohn. Watch on Netflix

Friday 1st November: Queer Eye – We’re in Japan!

The Fab Five take the hit show abroad for the first time, bringing their makeover skills and words of wisdom to the Far East. They’ll also learn a thing or two themselves, soaking up Japanese culture with help from guide Kiko Mizuhara. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 31st October: Ghost Stories

Adapted from the award-winning stage play by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, this frightening medley sees a paranormal debunker (Nyman) tasked with solving three ghostly mysteries. Martin Freeman also stars. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 30th October: Prank Encounters

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo hosts this controversial hidden-camera trick show, which follows two people who believe they are starting in a new job… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 29th October: Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

The American talk show host makes his Netflix comedy special debut. Watch on Netflix

Monday 28th October: The House of Flowers

Series two of the sinfully entertaining Mexican drama about a family who run a big florist’s shop. It’s the backdrop for a camp, cheeky soap opera full of affairs, rivalries, outlandish characters and majestic over-reactions… Watch on Netflix

Friday 25th October: BoJack Horseman season 6 part 1

The brilliant Netflix animation – about an anthropomorphic horse with a substance abuse problem – is back with the first half of its final season. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 24th October: Daybreak

A darkly comic coming-of-age series set during the apocalypse, featuring Matthew Broderick. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 22nd October: Jenny Slate – Stage Fright

The comedy actress lands her first Netflix stand-up special. Watch on Netflix

Friday 18th October: Living with Yourself

In this dark comedy, Avengers and Ant-Man star Paul Rudd plays a double role as a depressed advertising executive called Miles and his seemingly-perfect clone… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 17th October: The Hook Up Plan

The return of a French comedy drama that’s frothier than cappuccino foam: after ten months out of town, our goofy 30-ish heroine Elsa (Zita Hanrot) is back. Surely now she’ll settle down into a stable relationship..? Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 16th October: Rotten

Series two of a confrontational investigative show that aims to force you to rethink how you buy food, by pointing out the ethical and health issues with items you might have thought were benign. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 15th October: In the Tall Grass

Horror film based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name about two siblings who get trapped in a field in Kansas. . . Watch on Netflix

Monday 14th October: Insatiable season 2

The return of the controversial teen comedy about a newly thin teen who seeks revenge on those who fat-shamed her in the past. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 12th October: Fractured

A new horror film that finds a father (Sam Worthington) on the hunt for his wife and daughter, who disappear after a visit to a mysterious hospital… Watch on Netflix

Friday 11th October: El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie

The wait is over: we finally get to find out what happened to junkie-turned-meth-maker-turned-neo-Nazi-slave Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) following his dramatic escape from captivity… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 10th October: Riverdale season 4

Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang are back for more melodramatic and supernatural hijinks in the drama based on characters from the Archie Comics… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 9th October: Rhythm + Flow

Chance The Rapper and Cardi B lead a hip-hop talent show in the vein of The X Factor, with episodes dropping weekly… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 8th October: Raising Dion

Sci-fi series about a single mother raising a young son with super powers after the death of her husband (played by Michael B Jordan). Watch on Netflix

Friday 4th October: Big Mouth season 3

The animated comedy series about the trials and tribulations of puberty returns, with a guest appearance from the cast of Queer Eye… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 2nd October: Living Undocumented

Selena Gomez exec-produces this documentary about eight undocumented families facing deportation from the US as immigration policies are transformed. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 1st October: The Big Bang Theory season 12

Growing up, settling down and having kids all resulted in the Friends being put out to pasture. And with our nerd-friends at a similar stage in life, The Big Bang Theory now embarks on its own last series… Watch on Netflix

Monday 30th September: Mo Gilligan – Momentum

The British comedian’s first stand-up special for Netflix is here. Watch on Netflix

Friday 27th September: The Politician

Wealthy student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) mounts his campaign to get elected as student body president of his high school with the help of his mother (Gwyneth Paltrow) in this satirical comedy from Ryan Murphy. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 26th September: Call Me by Your Name

Oscar and Bafta-winning romantic drama, starring Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg, based on the 2007 debut novel by André Aciman. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 25th September: Glitch season 3

Australian mystery drama about a group of people who return from the dead in perfect health… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 24th September: Disenchantment part 2

Matt Groening’s fantasy animated series continues after last year’s tragic conclusion. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th September

David Tennant and Hayley Atwell feature in this international anthology series set within the walls of a police interrogation suite. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th September: Marianne

This French horror series was released on Friday 13th September (of course) – a writer discovers that the evil spirit who plagues her dreams is now wreaking havoc in the real world. . . Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 17th September: Unbelievable

Merritt Wever and Toni Collette play detectives who uncover a pattern of rape cases — three years after a young woman was accused of fabricating a rape report. Watch on Netflix

Friday 13th September: Top Boy

Six years after being cancelled by Channel 4, Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Netflix have revived the British drama that centres on a group of drug dealers in Hackney, east London. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 12th September: The I-Land

Ten people wake up on a strange island with no memory of how they got there, and soon discover the world is not as it seems… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 11th September: Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father – season 3

In the new third run, the comedian brings his curmudgeonly dad to the USA, visiting Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th September: Elite season 2

The Spanish teen drama unveiled the killer at the heart of its murder mystery at the end of season one, but a lot of questions were left unanswered… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 8th September: The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco

In this spin-off/revival of the ITV series, Millie (Rachael Stirling) and Jean (Julie Graham) travel to San Francisco and continue to use their code-breaking skills to solve murders. Watch on Netflix

Friday 6th September: The Spy

Sacha Baron Cohen stars as real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen, who successfully went undercover in Syria in the early 1960s. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd September: Falling Inn Love

A cheesy, low-stakes romcom led by Christina Milian, who plays a tech worker in Silicon Valley who uproots and moves to New Zealand after she wins an inn via an online competition. Watch on Netflix

Friday 30th August: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Almost 40 years on, Netflix have created a prequel to Jim Henson’s beloved fantasy film, set on the planet Thra… Watch on Netflix

Read our full The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance review

Tuesday 27th August: Dave Chappelle – Sticks and Stones

The comedian returns with another controversial and defiant stand-up special filmed in Atlanta. Watch on Netflix

Friday 23rd August: 13 Reasons Why season 3

This controversial drama is back for a third season following a cliffhanger ending. What will happen to Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and his classmates at Liberty High School after that failed school shooting? Watch on Netflix

Thursday 22nd August: American Factory

The first documentary from the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground, which looks at a culture clash in Ohio after a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory. Watch on Netflix

Friday 16th August: Mindhunter season 2

David Fincher’s extremely dark and twisted drama series returns. It sees Jonathan Groff’s Holden Ford, an FBI agent in the late 1970s, attempt to get inside the minds of the most depraved of serial killers, incuding, this year, Charles Manson. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 14th August: Sintonia

A coming-of-age tale set in the favelas of Sao Paolo, Brazil. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 13th August: Tiffany Haddish Presents – They Ready

The Girls Trip star introduces the world to six of her favourite up-and-coming comedians. Watch on Netflix